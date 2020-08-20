Avengers Game Iron Man skill tree: all abilities detailed

Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, is perhaps the best-known Avenger. You’ll see merch plastered with Robert Downey Jr.’s likeness wherever you go these days, and it’s because everyone wants to be Tony Stark. He was the first part of the MCU that really stuck – Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield didn’t make the cut as Spider-Man and Edward Norton’s Hulk didn’t last either.

The billionaire, playboy, philanthropist is one of the playable Avengers game characters, so you can live out your dreams of blasting bad guys away. With the help of a trusty and highly dangerous weaponised suit you can fly through levels without a care in the world. Also, in case we forgot to mention it already, you’re a playboy billionaire, like Batman, but without all the drama.

Also if you’ve watched the MCU and you’re scared of Tony Stark and Peter Parker’s relationship, let’s say, disintegrating – don’t worry Spider-Man isn’t even coming to PC so “Mr Stark I don’t feel so good” is something of the past. If you want Parker on PC, then here are some Spider-Man PC games for you, but in the meantime here’s what Iron Man’s abilities are in Marvel’s Avengers game.

What are Iron Man’s abilities?

First Skill Tree

Iron Gauntlet – Light attack – Press square/X to lunge forward and engage enemies in close-quarters combat. Rapidly press square/X four times to combo a series of Light Attacks that inflict increasing damage. The last hit of the combo is a Light Combo Finisher that inflicts significant damage and launches enemies into the air.

Aerial Assault – Aerial Light Attack – Press square/X while in midair to dash forward and attack enemies. Airborne enemies hover in place when attacked, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attacks. Rapidly press square/X four times to combo a chain of Light Attacks that send enemies flying back towards the ground.

Thruster Uppercut – Signature Attack – Hold square/X to perform a thruster-assisted uppercut that breaks block and launches enemies into the air.

Power Dive – Aerial Signature Attack – Hold square/X while in midair to dive down, slamming airborne enemies down to the ground and staggering nearby enemies on impact.

Dive Amplifier – Signature Attack Upgrade – Increase the impact, Stun damage, and reaction severity for Power Dive. Also, the area of effect for Power Dive is increased by 35%.

Second Skill Tree

Repulsor Shot – Ranged Attack – With Repulsors equipped, hold L2/LT to aim then press R2/RT to fire a Repulsor shot. While flying, press R2/RT to shoot enemies inside the reticle. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Hand Cannon – Heavy Attack – With Repulsors equipped, press triangle/Y to auto-target and shoot Repulsor shots at nearby targets. Rapidly press triangle/Y four times to combo a series of Heavy Attacks. The last hit of the combo is a Heavy Combo Finisher that fires a powerful double Repulsor blast that knocks enemies back. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Power Blast – Ranged Power Attack – With Repulsors equipped, hold L2/LT to Aim and hold R2/RT to charge up a powerful Repulsor blast that inflicts extra damage. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Power Pulse – Power Attack – With Repulsors equipped, hold triangle/Y to auto-target and fire a charged Repulsor shot at nearby enemies, dealing more damage and knocking targets off their feet. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Muon Shotgun – Heavy Sprint Attack – Press triangle/Y while sprinting to auto-target and fire a dual Repulsor blast at nearby enemies. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Slingshot – Heavy Dodge Attack – Press triangle/Y while dodging to perform an evasive spin that quickly fires back-to-back Repulsor blasts towards the targeted enemy. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Repulsor Strike – Combo Upgrade – Rapidly press square/X three times and triangle/Y once to chain the Light Attack combo into a powerful Repulsor Heavy Combo Finisher that breaks through enemy defences, knocking combatants away and leaving them vulnerable to additional attacks. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Third Skill Tree

Laser Beam – Ranged Attack – With Lasers equipped, hold L2/LT to aim then hold R2/RT to fire a focused laser. The longer the Laser is held on the enemy, the more damage it will inflict. While flying, wait for the reticle to auto-target an enemy, then hold R2/RT to lock onto and fire a sustained laser at them. Switch to your Laser with the left d-pad and right d-pad. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Photon Samurai – Heavy Attack – With the Laser equipped, press triangle/Y to activate a sweeping beam that cuts through enemies, inflicting Stun damage. Rapidly press triangle/Y three times to combo a series of heavy attacks. The last hit of the combo is a heavy combo finisher that inflicts increased damage. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Laser Scythe – Aerial Heavy Attack – With the Laser equipped, press triangle/Y while in midair to pull enemies into the air and open them up for follow-up attacks. Rapidly press Triangle/Y three times to chain a series of aerial heavy attacks that slams enemies into the ground. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Energy Lance – Ranged Power Attack – With the Laser equipped, hold L2/LT to aim then hold down R2/RT to power up the laser, allowing the beam to pierce through enemy targets and deal additional damage. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Whirling Tempest – Power Attack – With the Laser equipped, hold triangle/Y to slice through surrounding enemies with a spinning dual-beam attack. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Magnetron – Aerial Power Attack – With the Laser equipped, hold triangle/Y while in midair to unleash both Lasers simultaneously, firing a forward-facing double beam that knocks enemies away. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Burning Edge – Heavy Dodge Attack – Press triangle/Y while dodging to slide forward and perform two large Laser swipes, staggering all enemies in a wide area. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Laser Strike – Heavy Attack Upgrade – Rapidly press square/X three times and triangle/Y once to chain the Light Attack combo into a Heavy Combo Finisher that breaks through enemy defences, fiercely cutting down a wide swath of targets and leaving them vulnerable to additional attacks. Attack drinks intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Fourth Skill Tree

Micro Rockets – Ranged Attacks – With Rockets equipped, hold L2/LT to aim then press R2/RT to fire a small, high damage rocket. While flying, wait for the reticle to auto-target an enemy, hold R2/RT to lock onto up to four targets, then release R2/RT to fire missiles at all locked targets. Switch to Rockets with left d-pad and right d-pad. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Scorched Earth – Heavy Attack – With Rockets equipped, press triangle/Y to quick-fire a powerful rocket at the most direct target. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Smart Rockets – Ranged Attack – With Rockets equipped, hold L2/LT to Aim then hold R2/RT down to lock onto targets. Once targets have been locked, release R2/RT to fire a burst of rockets that seek locked targets. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Javelin – Power Attack – With Rockets equipped, hold triangle/Y to fire sticky rockets that attach to nearby targets and detonate after a short delay. The longer the button is held, the more rockets are fired. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Counterfire – Heavy Dodge Attack – Press triangle/Y while dodging backwards to fire a pair of homing rockets toward nearby enemies. Attack drains intrinsic Supercharge energy.

Rocket Strike – Heavy Attack Upgrade – Rapidly press square/X three times and triangle/Y once to chain the light attack combo into a forceful rocket Heavy Combo Finisher that breaks through enemy defences, pushing back the target before exploding and leaving them vulnerable to additional attacks. Attacks drain intrinsics Supercharge energy.

Those are all the abilities Iron Man has under his belt. If you’re more into the smashing fight style though, here are Hulk’s abilities, or perhaps you’re into deadly precision like Black Widow’s skill set. Alternative you could say hi to the new kid on the block Ms Marvel. With this variety of characters, you’re sure to find a character to suit you.