Avengers game characters: all the playable heroes in the Marvel Avengers game

Looking for a list of the Marvel Avengers game characters? The Marvel universe is a pretty massive place. You’ve got everyone from ol’ Spidey to the more strange (that’s Dr Strange to you) characters across the series of comics, films, and tv adaptations, and now we’ve got the game’s cast of courageous heroes and cutthroat villains to worry about too.

The Avengers game is your opportunity to actually play as some of the characters you know and love from the Marvel universe, and meet some friendly – and unfriendly – faces along the way. If you’re familiar with the films then you’ll have a good idea of most of the cast, but you’ll be less familiar with characters like Ms Marvel, the game’s main protagonist.

Depending on the platform you play on, this list might change too, so be sure to check if the hero you want is on the platform of your choosing. So let us guide you through the main characters of the game so you know exactly what to expect when the Avengers game release date rolls around.

Abomination

Abomination is, well, an abomination. One of the central bad guys of the game, you’re sure to face this villain at least once during the course of the story. Physically, Abomination isn’t far off what you might expect from the Hulk – huge, muscular, skin you might not want to touch with a bare hand, and no shortage of gamma radiation. All the normal stuff, right? Well, all the same origins but Abomination can never return to his human form, unlike Bruce Banner.

The Hulk and Abomination are natural foes and battling their differences out is bound to be fun.

Ant-man

Although he’s not a playable character, it would be harsh not to mention Ant-Man, or rather Hank Pym, as a character in the game. If you’ve watched the MCU, this isn’t Paul Rudd’s character, Scott Lang, it’s Micheal Douglas’ character. Hank Pym is the brains behind a lot of impressive (and scary) tech including the Pym particles which is the science behind Ant-Man’s shrinking ability.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we get to play as Pym, but we’re happy he’s along for the ride.

Black Widow

Black Widow is an icon and a serious badass. She’s a playable character, of course, but some might hesitate to play her as she’s the only one of the cast that isn’t exactly ‘super’ powered (Tony Stark doesn’t count with the suit on).

However, Black Widow’s skillset and mechanics are some of the best in the game and Crystal Dynamics has worked hard to make her feel just as powerful and useful as her peers.

Captain America

If you’re only just hearing about the game, then you might want to stop reading right here and go watch the trailer so this isn’t a spoiler. The story of the Avengers game starts with the devastating loss of Captain America and many innocent civilians on ‘Avengers Day’.

You’ll get to play as Cap at the very beginning of the game, but after that, he’ll be just a distant, heartbreaking memory, or at least that’s what Crystal Dynamics hints.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye is not in the original release for Marvel’s Avengers but he will eventually make his way into the game as a DLC character.

Hulk

“Hulk smash” is an old proverb you might know, originating who knows when, but no one knows the true meaning better than Hulk himself. Where would the Avengers be without their lovable grean mean, Loki-smashing machine.

Bruce Banner is, of course, a genius scientist but when he gets a little upset (or maybe even angry) he transforms into an alter-ego called the Hulk. In this form, he’s the strongest of the Avengers, but also the most unpredictable. Hulk’s skillset certainly looks like smashing will be a top priority in any case.

Iron Man

Iron Man, Tony Stark himself, is a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers game. The billionaire, playboy, philanthropist is the most charismatic of the merry band of superheroes and has the most technologically advanced setup.

With a hundred and one ways to outsmart his enemies, it’ll be a blast getting to play with the Iron Man suit while listening to witty quips from Tony. The Iron Man skillset looks very fun to play with

MODOK

Man On Durable Orange Kayak? Nope, it’s actually Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing. We like our acronym better. If you haven’t guessed that MODOK is a bad guy then have we got news for you. Although he hasn’t been in the MCU (yet), MODOK is one of the most notorious Marvel villains around and he’ll be leading AIM, the goons in the Avengers game.

A cruel and smart supervillain, this grotesque being is going to do everything in his power to destroy the Avengers once and for all.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel, or Karmala Khan, is the main focus of this story. If you’ve followed along with the trailers and the reveals, you’ll know that Ms Marvel is the one responsible for attempting to bring the Avengers back together.

She’s young, smart, and knows the Avengers through and through – you will need all these assets to get them to be heroes once more.

Her powers are a lot of fun to play around with. ‘Embiggening’ as it’s called, allows her to change the size and shape of her body, stretching out, or becoming a giant at will. In Marvel Avengers you’ll get the opportunity to explore what she can do, but here is a full list of Ms Marvel’s abilities.

Spiderman

Bad news PC players, Spiderman is coming to the game, but just not for you. Playstation players will reportedly get access to Spidey as he’s exclusive to Sony in the same way that the Spiderman game is a PS4 exclusive. Whatever, we didn’t want to play as a stupid spider anyway.

Taskmaster

We agree, Taskmaster sounds more like a new weight loss tool than he does a villain, however, his scary mask has convinced me not to ask him what Weight Watchers program he’s on. Tony Masters is the mysterious enemy muscle in Marvel’s Avengers. He’s a genius assassin and tactician, better than almost anyone else, and it helps that he’s loaded up on superhuman steroids.

Taskmaster isn’t in the MCU’s released films yet, but he’s in the comics and will be a baddie in the upcoming Black Widow film, so he’s bound to be a good adversary for Natasha Romanov to face.

Thor

When we want to grow up, we want to be a god of thunder too – but Thor’s currently got that position nailed. The mythological being joins the fight with more flare than most of his peers, but with just as much dedication.

In the trailer for the story, his hammer (Mjolnir) lies at the base of a memorial statue for Captain America – perhaps a sign of him hanging up his cape after his team failed to save a friend and many civilians. As goofy as Thor is in the films, he may be the most dutiful of The Avengers in the game and Thor’s skill set is pretty mighty.

So those are all the characters gracing The Avengers game that we know of so far. They’re a lively bunch and we can’t wait to give the game a go.