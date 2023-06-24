Marvel’s Avengers might be having its last big sale

Marvel’s Avengers is almost dead, so now’s the perfect time to jump on what might be the superhero game’s final ever Steam sale before it’s delisted forever. With years of updates, characters, and changes under its belt Marvel’s Avengers is certainly worth playing after a colossal discount, but act fast.

I’m a staunch defender of Marvel’s Avengers. Yeah, its focus on live service elements is to its detriment, but under all those upgrade screens and unending currencies, there’s a good single-player adventure. For a cheap price, it’s absolutely worth giving it a go at the very least.

Marvel’s Avengers will still have single-player and multiplayer content available after Saturday, September 30, 2023, but Square Enix has made it clear that “No new digital purchases of the game will be available” after that date, so you’ll need to buy it before then.

All that said, Marvel’s Avengers shutting down does make sense. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ efforts to make it a persistent game just didn’t pay off. It’s not really what anyone wanted from a game starring the Avengers, even if it had some really great ideas and gameplay buried underneath it all. In fact, the creative director of Lords of the Fallen was part of a Marvel’s Avengers support studio, and he apologized for what happened to the game. It felt like a game that was released three years too late.

Since the sale, Marvel’s Avengers has climbed from less than 250 active players on Steam to almost 1000, and while that’s still not really enough to get a good feel for the multiplayer, it is enough for the single-player.

Buying the game right now will give you access to 11 characters (not including Spider-Man), a single-player story, and a slew of expansions with story-based content as well. You also don’t need to worry about paying for microtransactions for any cool cosmetics at this point either, as Square Enix has made “Every single Outfit, Takedown, Emote, and Nameplate from the Marketplace, Challenge Cards, and Shipments will be free for all players from this date onwards if you own a copy of the game.”

Until Thursday, June 29 you can nab Marvel’s Avengers at 85% off, bringing it down to $5.99 / £4.49, which is frankly an absolute steal. If you’re subscribed to PC Game Pass though, you can actually play Marvel’s Avengers at no extra cost, with all the free expansions and cosmetics available here as well.

