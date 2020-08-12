These are the Marvel’s Avengers system requirements – minimum and recommended PC specs

As the Marvel’s Avengers release date draws near, you may find yourself wondering, “can I run Marvel’s Avengers on my PC?” Fret not, dear player, because the system requirements for Square Enix’s MCU-flavoured action-adventure game have now been revealed, so you’ll know exactly what you’ll need inside your case for the best experience when it comes to Steam next month.

The Marvel’s Avengers system requirements come in both ‘minimum’ and ‘recommended’ varieties. On PC, you’ll be able to run the game on ultra-wide and multi-monitor setups, and there’s an option to download and install a 30GB high-resolution texture pack if you’ve got the hardware to support it.

Another nice touch is that Marvel’s Avengers has the option for a fully unlocked framerate on 120hz and 144hz monitors and beyond, so you’ll be able to push this game as far as your PC can go. Controls on both mouse/keyboard and controller are fully customisable as well, and Square Enix says you’ll be able to switch between the two seamlessly.

Without further ado, here are the Marvel’s Avengers system requirements:

Minimum Spec:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

Recommended Spec:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

The only thing that sticks out here is the 110GB SSD space for the recommended setup. That’s a lot of room to take up on a solid-state drive – unless you have one of the best SSDs for gaming installed already, that is.

It doesn’t matter how much storage space you have, though – you’re not going to get Spider-man in there, at least if you’re playing on PC. The wall-crawler is a Sony exclusive.