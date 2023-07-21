Avowed release date speculation, gameplay, trailers, and more

When is the Avowed release date? Taking place in the same universe as Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity series, this RPG is a return to a fantasy setting in quite some time for the Microsoft-owned developer, after its previous few games took us to space, a back garden, and 16th century Bavaria.

Of course, with an ambitious RPG game that borrows a lot from the best first-person adventures, Avowed has changed a lot since its original development. It has moved away from a massive open world romp, instead adopting a structure similar to The Outer Worlds. So as the Avowed release date gets nearer, let’s dive into the world of Eora once more with a different perspective and see what is in store for us.

Avowed release date speculation

The Avowed release date is sometime in 2024, and the game will be available on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, as well as on Xbox Series X/S. This release window was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

However, even after the Xbox Games Showcase reveal, neither Microsoft nor Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed the official release date, so it could slip into 2025, depending on how development progresses. We’ll keep you up to date when we learn more.

Avowed Game Pass

Avowed will be on Xbox Game Pass for PC upon its eventual release. As this is a game from a Microsoft-owned studio, this was confirmed during its initial reveal.

Avowed gameplay

Avowed was first revealed in July 2020 with a CG trailer, showing us a very brief concept of gameplay, with the main character drawing a sword decorated in runes and inscribing a sigil with their magic hand as they prepare to face an unknown threat.

During the gameplay trailer, released during the Xbox Game Showcase Presentation in June 2023, we saw in-game action of the player character using both weapons and magic in combat. We see enemies get shattered by a blow from an axe striking their now-frozen torsos or smashing the side of their heads as vines hold them in place. Understandably, the local citizens are spooked by the protagonist’s abilities and wonder if they will use their powers for good or evil.

Other details have come about over the years since that initial trailer. Earlier this year, PCGamer learned in an interview with Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart that when discussing the game with Microsoft, the team was initially pitching an open world like Skyrim. This has since changed, no doubt after Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2020, to something more like The Outer Worlds, but we know a few details from that interview.

Players will only have a choice to play as a human or elf, and none of the other races. While their character is officially an imperial envoy, the player can customize the character’s personality, motivations, and morality in every other way. The game is purely a single-player adventure, though you can have up to two companions following you simultaneously. Finally, there are several ability trees, and this is the main focus on gaining power rather than putting points into stats.

If this sounds amazing and you can’t wait until the Avowed release date, check out some upcoming games to see what’s around the corner. Of course, it could be that you want something new and available right now, so we also have a list of the best PC games of 2023 just waiting for your attention.