Back 4 Blood DLC 2 release date, act five, and new character

The Back 4 Blood DLC 2 release date has been set for late August, with the second expansion for the zombie game, Children of the Worm, adding act five to the campaign and a new playable character along with new enemies, weapons, accessories, skins, cards, and more. Children of the Worm also introduces the much-anticipated bear traps to the FPS game’s roster of deadly tools.

Children of the Worm is set to release on August 30, developer Turtle Rock Studios announced on the game’s official Twitter page. The tweet includes a screenshot showcasing a sneak peek of the many additions that players can expect to get their hands on when the new DLC launches. The expansion will be included in the game’s annual pass, which was also provided to owners of the deluxe and ultimate editions, or can be purchased separately.

Leading the charge is a new playable cleaner: a flamboyantly moustachioed man with a shaved head who goes by the moniker “Prophet” Dan – described as “a gun toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times.” Also much anticipated will be act five of the game’s main story campaign, which the image appears to show includes a total of six individual stages.

Also included are a series of eight new character skins – most notable among them appears to be a younger-look version of Christine Tuttle, best known as “Mom” to her friends. There’s also a heavy metal look for Doc complete with long, blonde hair, and a school inspired outfit for Karlee. There are also a series of brightly coloured 8-bit weapon skins to brighten up your arsenal with.

In addition, a new enemy threat is incoming. This group appears to be much less zombie-like in appearance, meaning that these may not be the traditional Ridden that we’re used to but perhaps a more human foe. Several of them are wielding guns and equipment, too, and all have their faces obscured by wraparound masks with glowing eyes peering through the fabric.

There will also be a range of new weapons, accessories, cards, and more coming to the co-op game – chief among them a new Lockjaw rifle and the aforementioned bear traps. If you’re after Back 4 Blood supply points, check out our guide – as well as our list of all the Back 4 Blood golden skull locations to pinpoint the secrets in every chapter.