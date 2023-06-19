Baldur’s Gate 3 gets a free murder mystery prequel

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of this year’s most exciting RPG games. From its story-rich premise to its party-based Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying, there’s nothing that quite appeals to us RPG stans like a good narrative determined by our own choices, which is exactly what Baldur’s Gate 3 aims to deliver. Developer Larian seems well aware of this and has now dropped a surprise prequel to BG3 that you can hop into right now.

15 years before the events of Baldur’s Gate 3, the city streets were running red with blood following a brutal slaying. What happened? Whodunnit? You may be asking yourself these questions, but the answers actually lie deep within you. Blood in Baldur’s Gate is a neat online RPG driven entirely by community interaction and votes. This means that your choices should alter the narrative playing out online.

The game includes a trackable case file with a map of Baldur’s Gate, information about the investigation, and the latest dispatches from around the Lower City. You can visit clues around the map and then cast your ballot to shape the course of the game’s investigation. Each vote counts toward the next unlocked location, meaning that the area with the most votes will be available to explore the following weekday. If you’re interested in joining in to solve Blood in Baldur’s Gate’s grisly murder mystery, then you can access it here.

As written by Larian Studios, “Blood in Baldur’s Gate is an online RPG powered by the community.” The dev wants us to put our “wits together and solve this horrific crime over the next three weeks.” You can expect to receive content updates within Blood in Baldur’s Gate every single weekday for the next few weeks. With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date fast approaching, this interactive puzzle prequel should be a fun way to set up one of our most anticipated games of the year.

If you are just as excited to get your hands on the full game this fall, be sure to look over the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to ensure your rig is up to the challenge. You can also check out some of our other highly anticipated upcoming PC games. Alternatively, browse through a few of the best PC games out there right now if you don’t want to wait any longer before diving into something new.