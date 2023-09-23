Watch your favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companions play a hectic DnD game

If you’ve finished Baldur’s Gate 3 and want to see even more of Astarion, Lae’zel, Karlach, Gale, Wyll, and Shadowheart interacting with each other while abiding by the laws of Dungeons and Dragons (who doesn’t?) then do we have a treat for you. The Baldur’s Gate 3 companion cast of Origin has just started their own game of DnD, and it’s as heartwarming and frantic as you’d expect.

Presented by High Rollers, the core Baldur’s Gate 3 cast are in their own DnD campaign and the first episode has now dropped. Luckily for us, all of the Baldur’s Gate 3 actors are very much game for this campaign, and we now have around three hours of them interacting, mostly in character, in a real-world DnD setting instead of the Larian RPG game.

If you’ve not finished Act 1, or the game as a whole, there will be some minor spoilers for the Baldur’s Gate 3 lore and story, so watch out. BG3 narrator Amelia Tyler even makes a surprise appearance early on to help set up the story and world the cast is in, just as she would have done throughout your own Faerûn adventures.

I absolutely love how High Rollers get rid of Tav, the player character, too. Right away they just get whipped up into a portal and the rest of the Origin cast is just like, ‘okay, guess that’s that then’ and it’s hilarious.

Gale’s Tim Downie (who I only just realized is in Toast of London) uses detect magic and Shadowheart’s Jennifer English decides to cast guidance like a true champion. I don’t want to spoil too much else, and I haven’t finished the first part of the DnD campaign myself either, but it’s a whole lot of fun and absolutely in the vein of Dimension 20, Critical Role, and all the other ongoing DnD shows that capture what makes the tabletop game so special.

If, like me, you’re still deep in BG3 and wouldn’t be against some guidance, we’ve put together a breakdown of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests and each and every Baldur’s Gate 3 romance as well.