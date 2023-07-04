Baldur’s Gate 3 cast and voice actors

Who are the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors? It’s fair to say Larian Studios has cemented its status as masters of their craft, and it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to live up to the studios’ high standards. A big part of what makes Larian’s games so immersive is their cinematic cutscenes, complete with expert voice actors in each role.

Given the length of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re going to be spending a lot of time listening to the dialogue in the RPG game. Before you settle in ahead of the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date you might want to find out which voice actors could join you on your adventure. There may be more voice actors joining the cast after act one, but we won’t know until the full game launches.

Baldur’s Gate 3 cast list

Here’s the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast list:

Narrator – Amelia Tyler

– Amelia Tyler Astarion – Neil Newbon

– Neil Newbon Shadowheart – Jennifer English

– Jennifer English Lae’zel – Devora Wilde

– Devora Wilde General Ketheric Thorm – J.K. Simmons

– J.K. Simmons Minsc – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Lord Enver Gortash – Jason Isaacs

– Jason Isaacs Gale – Tim Downie

– Tim Downie Alfira – Rebecca Hanssen

– Rebecca Hanssen Volo – Stephen Hogan

Narrator

You won’t be seeing the Narrator any time soon during your Baldur’s Gate playthrough, but you will hear her voice throughout the game. Amelia Tyler has been involved in over 50 video games, lending a voice to numerous characters in a variety of titles. Tyler is best known for her role as Malady in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and she’ll be appearing in Hades 2 as Hecate, the main character’s mentor.

Astarion

One of the starting Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, Astarion is a popular figure among fans as his devilish charm and interesting backstory make him a great party member. Fans of the popular UK soap opera, Hollyoaks may recognize Neil Newbon for his role as Simon Walker. He’s also been involved in a number of critically acclaimed games, such as Karl Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village, Zeon in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Elijah Kamski in Detroit: Become Human.

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is one of the first companions you meet in Baldur’s Gate 3 as she’s stuck in one of the pods on the Nautiloid ship. Jennifer English has only appeared in a handful of titles as a voice actor, but some of those games are heavy hitters. Her first appearance was as Leya in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and she also voiced Latenna in Elden Ring.

Lae’zel

Friendship bonds are tested early on in Baldur’s Gate 3 as players must decide shortly after leaving the Nautiloid ship whether to save Lae’zel or leave her imprisoned. The ferocious Githyanki warrior is voiced by Devora Wilde, best known for her role outside of games as Julia Boyanova in the long-running series, Stolen Life.

General Ketheric Thorm

We don’t have a lot of information on Ketheric Thorm just yet, but we do know that if we want to get rid of the parasite implanted at the start of the campaign, Ketheric Thorm must die. J.K. Simmons is a legendary actor, with acting credits going as far back as 1986. Simmons has starred in a number of iconic roles in his career, including J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies.

Minsc

Long-time Baldur’s Gate fans may recognize the name Minsc, that’s because he’s one of the two legacy characters returning to the game. Despite Minsc’s calm demeanor, enemies can trigger his berserker rage once pushed to the point of no return. Matthew Mercer provides the voice for Minsc, best known for his role in the weekly live-streamed show, Critical Role. You may also recognize Mercer as the voice of Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Lord Enver Gortash

Described as a politician raised by the devil, Lord Enver Gortash is a man that probably shouldn’t trust. Gortash designed the Steel Watchers, magical clockwork defenders that can defend the city on their own. Jason Isaacs provides the voice for potentially villainous Enver Gortash, an actor well-known for his role in the Harry Potter series as Lucius Malfoy, one of Voldamort’s infamous Death Eaters.

Gale

One of the most powerful wizards around, Gale has the potential to become an all-time great. The only problem is he’s harboring a Netherese Destruction Orb inside his chest which could blow up an entire city. His voice actor, Tim Downie, is best known for his comedic acting in British TV shows, specifically for his roles in Toast of London and Upstart Crow.

Alfira

Alfira has a big problem that many musicians can relate to: she has a song that just can’t quite finish. She’s voiced by Rebecca Hanssen, best known for her role as the Queen Meve of Lyria in Netflix’s The Witcher series.

Volo

If you’re looking for a writer to join your cast of merry characters, Volo could be that man. The only problem is that Volo likes to exaggerate his stories, to the point where certain events may or may not have transpired. Volo is voiced by Stephen Hogan who Larian fans may recognize as The Goblin King from Divinity: Original Sin II. He’s also a veteran actor who has appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight as Viviane’s father, and Vikings: Valhalla as Ealdorman Sigeferth of Wessex.

And that’s all we know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast and voice actors right now. If you pick up one of these characters as your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions and you end up hating them, don’t panic, simply use our change Baldur’s Gate 3 party guide to swap them out for someone else. If you’re looking for something amazing to play right now, give our list of the best PC games a read to find plenty of excellent titles.