Baldur’s Gate 3 has only been out for a few months but has been embraced by millions of players and already found its way onto many games of the year lists. Now, Larian Studios has given us a glimpse into how the game’s tadpole-headed adventurers have been playing the game.

Fantasy RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 has rightly been praised for its depth. It’s one of those games that you can play again and again and still find something new. You might not know, for example, that you can get turned into a sentient cheese wheel.

No, I’m not making that up. Make the wrong move when addressing one NPC and your adventurer will be turned into a sentient, ambulatory wheel of cheese. It wears off eventually but, in the meantime, you’re just rolling around the streets, hoping no one’s got a packet of crackers.

Larian Studios has revealed that over a million players have suffered that fate. The Baldur’s Gate 3 developer has been celebrating the game’s success by releasing a host of statistics, relating to the various choices on offer.

If you needed further proof that Shadowheart is indeed near the top of the BG3 companion tier list, she was the most-romanced character, with 51.4% of players concluding her romance arc. And following closely behind are Karlach and Lae’zel.

Speaking of sex and romance, on the Halsin front, 66% of players who romanced him declined this druid’s bear form. Halsin actor Dave Jones chipped in, commenting that “..34% of players presented with that option is a ridiculously large amount who… well… wanted a ridiculously large amount.”

You may have resisted the urge to stuff mindflayer tadpoles into your mouth-hole, but Larian’s figures reveal that by Act 2, nearly a third of all players had started embracing their illithid powers. On a less sinister note, best boy Scratch received over 48 million pats, so there is hope for humanity.

