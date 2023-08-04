What are the Baldur’s Gate 3 console commands? If you’re a fan of Larian Studios’ previous games, you may be wondering if you can utilize console commands in Baldur’s Gate 3 in order to cheat your way to the top. Yeah, we know that console commands can get you out of a sticky situation caused by a rare bug or glitch, but we also know what your true intentions are.

BG3 console commands should give players instant access to old-school cheat codes, allowing them to spawn any item they want, teleport to distant locations, and win dice rolls with ease. We also suspect you could change your BG3 class and race on the fly with console commands, unlocking respec powers without needing to talk to Withers. Here’s everything you need to know about console commands in Baldur’s Gate 3, including when they’re likely to be added and alternate ways of using cheats.

Can you use Baldur’s Gate 3 console commands?

Unfortunately, Larian has not enabled console commands in Baldur’s Gate 3 just yet.

We imagine console commands will be added to the RPG game down the line, around the same time Baldur’s Gate 3 mods are officially supported.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cheats

Remember, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a single-player game, so there’s no anti-cheat system in place to stop you from controlling your world. Nothing can stop you from using cheats to get everything you’ve ever wanted. The only person you’re cheating is yourself, but we’ll let you and your conscience hash that one out.

The easiest way to cheat without having to run any additional software is to use the BG3 mods featured on Nexus Mods. It’s very early days for Baldur’s Gate 3 as it only just launched, so you may need to wait a few weeks before more cheats become available.

You also have the option of using a Cheat Engine, software designed to hook into the BG3.exe, giving you access to almost anything within the game files. Personally, we’d use this option as a last resort as this software can end up costing you money if you want access to certain premium features. Stick to Nexus Mods instead and you won’t have to pay a dime.

That’s all you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3 console commands. In the meantime, if you’ve decided to repent for your cheating sins, you can use our guides on the best Baldur’s Gate 3 skills and abilities to learn how to create powerful characters. Check out our own Baldur’s Gate 3 review to find out how we got on in Faerun.