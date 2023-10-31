Baldur’s Gate 3‘s music is downright excellent. Plummeting to the ground in a burning ship is traumatic enough, but the game’s soundtrack dials things up to 11. Now, as part of Game Music Festival, you can hear it performed live in concert.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm. The fantasy RPG game has spawned everything from fanart and memes through to a live Dungeons and Dragons session with the cast. And provided you can get to London for Saturday May 4 2024, you can listen to the game’s superb soundtrack live. Let’s face it, if the game had sunk without a trace you’d be lucky to hear someone playing on a kazoo.

The concert, dubbed ‘Symphony of the Realms’ is part of Game Music Festival and takes place in London, performed by 170 artists. The performance will be conducted by Robert Kurdybacha who also led 2022’s Ori and the Will of the Wisps concert.



It’ll feature The Philharmonia Orchestra, joined by Hertfordshire Chorus. While the concert won’t cover the entire multi-hour Baldur’s Gate 3 soundtrack, the presence of a chorus suggests it’ll at least feature Raphael’s Disney-style boss song.

The below video, from an earlier 2020 performance (when the game was still in Early Access) should give you a taste of what to expect. Aside from the concert itself, there’ll also be a masterclass with composer Borislav Slavov, for those who fork out for VIP tickets. Or maybe you can sneak in if your stealth skill is high enough (we’re not liable if you get caught, though).

The Baldur’s Gate 3 concert takes place in Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London, not far from the London Eye. It’s at 7pm GMT on May 4 2024, and runs for around an hour and 20 minutes. Tickets are between £40 and £125 and can be booked via the Game Music festival site.

