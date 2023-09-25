Baldur’s Gate 3 live show sparks demand for new character

Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t short on NPCs, companions and otherwise, but fans are now clamoring for the addition of a new character. And it’s all thanks to the recent live-action Dungeons and Dragons session which saw the game’s origin characters acting out their roles.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming community by storm and the actors involved in the fantasy RPG game have been quick to embrace their fans right back.

Aside from acting out fan-submitted lines, the cast has recently participated in a live-action DnD session, hosted by streaming channel High Rollers. This adventure, taking place in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, features the voice actors behind Astarion, Shadowheart, Karlach and more.

It’s a real riot and one of the highlights has been the introduction of a ridiculously adorable new character, an imp by the name of Bing-Bong. And there are a growing number of suggestions that he should be brought to life within the game.

I can definitely see where this beastie’s fans are coming from. In a cheeky nod to the real world, Bing-Bong’s primary job was to stand by the entrance to a shop, going ‘bing bong’ when anyone came in. Bing-Bong had a jolly time, holding hands with the adventures and generally being the best. You can watch the session below, but be prepared for a cuteness overload.

But, dressed in his own little greeter outfit, he was swiftly adopted by Shadowheart (played by Jennifer English). That, in turn, led to him accompanying the cast on their adventures.

He’s earned a place in BG3 fans hearts, with fan-art cropping up all over the place. I especially love this piece, created by artist ‘Calliope,’ which has Lae’zel and Shadowheart, who normally hate each other, being co-parents.

Fans have also been asking that developer Larian Studios insert him into the game. Making him a full-on companion may be too much of an ask, but I’d still love to see him turning up in one of the game’s shops. And I wouldn’t say to a line of Bing-Bong plush toys, either.

