Baldur’s Gate 3 Drow race overview

Who are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Drow? The Drow are one of the 11 playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3. Choosing the right race is important; race determines not only your character’s appearance but their innate abilities, as well. These range from buffs, abilities, and effects that are unique to certain races, to their unique physical traits. Choosing the right race, class, and background is important if you’re looking to max out your build.

If you need help, don’t worry. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the Drow in Baldur’s Gate 3: their abilities, racial features, subraces, innate spells, and their best classes. With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date drawing ever nearer, it’s about time you checked out every BG3 companion – it’ll help you make your mind up about who to drag along on your quest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Drow background

The Drow are best suited to a charlatan, criminal, outlander, hermit, or urchin background.

Drow are one of the most despised races in Faerûn. They live underground in a brutal matriarchal society, but some Drow choose to try to live on the surface. Because most of the other races despise them, life tends to be tough for surface-dwelling Drow.

Racial Features

Base speed – 9 meters per turn

Charisma +1

Dexterity +2

Baldur’s Gate 3 Drow Subraces

Drow have two subraces, but they’re more for role-playing purposes than anything else. Every Drow subrace shares the same abilities, but they feature different eye colors.

Seldarine Drow

The Drow exist because of an ancient feud between two Elven deities: Corellon Larethian and Lolth. Lolth’s treachery forced the Drow deep into the Underdark, where they splintered into warring factions. Seldarine Drow seek allies from all across Faerûn to settle their score with Lolth – and bring an end to the infighting between the Drow once and for all.

Lolth-Sworn Drow

Lolth-sworn Drow are, as you’d expect, sworn to Lolth. Raised by Lolth’s cult in the city of Menzoberranzan, Lolth-sworn Drow live to serve their goddess, who is both merciless and cruel. Lolth marks her followers with dark red eyes to inspire fear in the other residents of the Underdark.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Drow Traits

The Drow’s traits are:

Fey Ancestry – you have advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep.

you have advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep. Drow weapon proficiencies – add your proficiency bonus to attack rolls (your chance to hit a target) with a rapier, shortsword, and hand crossbow.

– add your proficiency bonus to attack rolls (your chance to hit a target) with a rapier, shortsword, and hand crossbow. Superior Darkvision – you can now see in the dark out to a range of 24 meters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Drow Spells and Cantrips

Here are the Drow’s spells and cantrips:

Dancing Lights (level 1) – create wisps of light that illuminate a 12-meter radius.

(level 1) – create wisps of light that illuminate a 12-meter radius. Faerie Fire (level 3) – encases multiple targets in a colorful light, making the targets visible. Any attack rolls against them have advantage. This ignores allies with the Sculpt Spells feature.

(level 3) – encases multiple targets in a colorful light, making the targets visible. Any attack rolls against them have advantage. This ignores allies with the Sculpt Spells feature. Darkness (level 5) – creates a cloud of magical darkness to heavily obscure and blind creatures within. Creatures can’t make ranged attacks into or out of this dark cloud.

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Drow class

Here are the best classes for the Drow:

Rogue

Ranger

Warlock

Sorcerer

Wizard

Drow’s bonuses to dexterity and charisma make them excellent choices for classes that revolve around those stats, such as Rogue, Ranger, Warlock, and Sorcerer. Though it may not seem like it because of their racial bonuses, the Drows’ dexterity bonus also makes them very survivable Wizards because of their high armor class.

And that’s everything we know about the Drow in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on Larian’s upcoming RPG, check out our guides to Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and the rest of Baldur’s Gate 3 races, both key elements when it comes to crafting your character.