As it scoops up ever more best game awards, the mighty Baldur’s Gate 3 still has a few more tricks up its sleeve. Developer Larian Studios has already confirmed its intent to move on from the Dungeons and Dragons RPG to create something different next, but that doesn’t mean it’s done quite yet, with BG3 patch 7 promising a packed roster of updates so voluminous that the team is intending to run a limited beta prior to its launch. Among those are new, even more evil endings and official modding tools.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has now added a ‘best game’ BAFTA trophy to its host of gongs, alongside several more wins at the awards show. With the huge replayability thanks to its sheer variety of choice a big reason it’s considered one of the best RPG games on PC, it’s likely that many players have taken the opportunity to see how things might go in Faerun if you’re feeling malicious. As such, the headline addition of Larian’s next update is likely to be a set of new, darker ways to bring your adventure to a close.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 will bring “improved evil endings to the game for even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs,” Larian teases, “and yes, that includes you non-Durge players.” These new endings will also get some gorgeous musical accompaniment courtesy of the game’s (also BAFTA award-winning) composer Borislav Slavov, who shares a sneak peek at what to expect below if you just can’t wait.

Patch 7 has plenty more bug fixes to address, and will also see the introduction of official modding tools – with a whole stack of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods already at our disposal, having easier ways for modders to create new content and for players to integrate them into their playthroughs quickly is always welcome.

In fact, there are even more features packed into this next update, which is so full of changes and additions, including more yet to be revealed, that Larian will be holding “a closed beta on PC where a select number of players worldwide will be given an opportunity to test the latest update.” Details on that will be coming our way in the next few weeks, so stay tuned if you’re eager to jump in as part of the preview crew.

As previously mentioned, Larian is also “actively working on bringing crossplay and a photo mode to Baldur’s Gate 3,” although it notes that “the work required to bring these to you means that these additions will likely be further down the road.”

In closing, Larian reaffirms its decision to move onto something new rather than pursuing Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC or a potential BG4. “As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads,” it writes. “After six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we’ve decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs. We’re currently working on two new projects and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future has in store.”

I'm hopeful that we'll see a return to the Divinity Original Sin series that brought Larian's name to the forefront of the genre, but whatever it's making I know I'll be watching with great interest.

