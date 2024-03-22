It looks like we won’t be getting any Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC or expansions for the mammoth, chart-topping Dungeons and Dragons RPG from Larian Studios. At a GDC panel, Larian founder and CEO Swen Vincke reveals that not only has his team made the decision to not expand further on BG3 with additional content, but also that it won’t be making Baldur’s Gate 4 next. He also says he’s “never been more sure” about the move, and is excited for the potential of Larian’s next game.

With just how special Baldur’s Gate 3 feels, it’s only natural for players to be eager for more of it. I certainly wouldn’t have said no to additional story content, or even something simple like more combat challenges. But while there’ll be plenty of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods expanding on it, Larian won’t be making any more content for its beloved RPG game, although Vincke says it will continue to support and patch it for the foreseeable future.

Following initial responses to the news, Vincke emphasizes that while this might “counter expectations” he’s “never been more sure about a strategy shift,” adding, “this is the right thing for Larian.” The team will be stepping away from Dungeons and Dragons altogether, leaving the beloved property with rights holder Wizards of the Coast.

“I understand there will be disappointment because people fell in love with what we created,” Vincke continues, “but it was a story with a beginning, middle, and an end, and it doesn’t need more.” Personally I think that’s very fair; while Larian has done work tweaking the narrative minutiae of some key characters, the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 feels very nicely contained and I don’t have a specific spot I feel is particularly lacking.

“As for BG3 and its characters – they now belong to WOTC,” Vincke explains, “and I think they understand how important they are for the community. I trust that they’ll be treated with respect. It’s not easy for us to say goodbye to them but we also knew from the get-go we’d have to one day. We learnt a lot from creating them and I’m very eager to see those lessons applied to new characters.”

“The team has grown a lot during BG3,” Vincke notes, “and I think you can be very excited for what that growth means for our next game.” He doesn’t give us any clues what that will be – although he has previously said the team will “definitely” return for Divinity Original Sin 3 at some point in the future. Regardless of what it is, I’m certain all eyes will be on it, mine included. In the meantime, there’s currently a big Divinity Original Sin sale if you’re curious to return to the games that earned Larian the chance to make Baldur’s Gate 3 in the first place.

Of course, with how much variety there is on offer, there’s always the option for another BG3 playthrough – so have a look through the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to choose how your next Tav will look, or dip into the best games like Baldur’s Gate 3 instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.