All Baldur’s Gate 3 feats

What are all the Baldur’s Gate 3 feats? Crafting your own unique brand of adventure is all part of the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience; creating a character that can best their foes and solves problems in a way that sings to you is very satisfying. Baldur’s Gate 3 feats are a way to add some flavor to your build and create power spikes that will help you in your journey.

You’ll naturally grow in power as you explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, and gaining levels will reward you with stat increases, but occasionally you’ll be able to choose a feat to add to your character. Feats are special additions that can either give you a big boost to your core attributes or grant you a passive skill. Here is every feat so you can be ready to perfect your BG3 class before the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date rolls around.

Every feat in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here is every feat currently available in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Athlete: Increase your strength or dexterity by one point to a maximum of 20. Standing up after using prone uses fewer movement points.

Defensive Duelist: Use your reaction to add a bonus to your AC (armor class) when receiving a melee attack.

Dual Wielder: Add bonus AC when holding a melee weapon in each hand. Gain the ability to fight with two weapons, even when those weapons are heavy.

Great Weapon Master: Scoring a critical hit, or killing a creature with a melee attack grants you another bonus melee attack.

Lightly Armoured: Gain proficiency in light armor, and increase your dexterity or strength by one point.

Moderately Armoured: Gain proficiency in medium armor, and increase your strength by one point.

Heavy Armoured: Gain proficiency in heavy armor, and increase your strength by one point.

Magic Initiate Cleric: Receive one spell slot, learn two cantrips and one level 1 spell from the Cleric spell pool.

Magic Initiate Warlock: Receive one spell slot, learn two cantrips and one level 1 spell from the Warlock spell pool.

Magic Initiate Wizard: Receive one spell slot, learn two cantrips and one level 1 spell from the Wizard spell pool.

Martial Adept: Learn two moves from the Battle Master archetype and receive one superiority dice to fuel it. Retrieve a warn superiority dive after a short or long rest.

Mobile: Increase the speed of your character, you are no longer slowed by difficult terrain. You no longer trigger opportunity attacks from enemies after attacking.

Shield Master: Gain plus two to your dexterity saving throws when you have a shield equipped. You can use reaction to potentially shield yourself against spells.

Skilled: Gain proficiency in any three skills.

Tough: Increase your maximum health points by two per level.

Weapon Master: Increase strength or dexterity by one and become proficient in four weapons of your choosing.

Now you know every Baldur’s Gate 3 feat, you’ll have an idea of what to aim for when leveling your character. Try to choose feats that will compliment your BG3 abilities, and note that sometimes opting for a raw stat increase over a feat is the right choice if you want to deal maximum damage. If you’d rather create beautiful music than bring down destruction, we have all the Baldur’s Gate 3 instruments here, so you can your party can carry joy everywhere they go.