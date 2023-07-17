Baldur’s Gate 3 Gnome race overview

Who are the Gnomes in Baldur’s Gate 3? Gnomes have never been the most popular race in Dungeons and Dragons, but there was a significant outcry when they were left out of 4th Edition, so they have their fans. Gnomes inventive, elusive magi users who tend to keep to themselves.

As one of 11 playable races, Gnomes have their own distinct appearance, innate abilities, and physical traits. Choosing the right Baldur’s Gate 3 race can affect your playthrough, as can the right class. When the release date comes around, you’ll know all about Gnomes if you read on.

Gnome racial features

Here are the Gnome’s racial features:

Base speed – 7.5 meters per turn

Intelligence +2

Gnome subraces

Gnomes have more subraces than many of the other races at three, and while not as divergent as other races, they do have some key differences.

Deep Gnome

Most gnomes live on the surface, but Deep Gnomes live in the Underdark, surviving on cunning, darkvision, and guile.

Dexterity +1

Superior Darkvision – You can now see in the dark out to a range of 24 meters

You can now see in the dark out to a range of 24 meters Stone Camouflage – You have advantage on stealth checks

Forest Gnome

Forest Gnomes are the smallest subrace of Gnomes. Highly reclusive, they keep to their forests and groves, and focus on mastering magic and honing their skills as craftsmen.

Dexterity +1

Darkvision – You can now see in the dark out to a range of 24 meters

You can now see in the dark out to a range of 24 meters Speak with Animals – Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts

Rock Gnome

Rock Gnomes are the most common gnomes you’ll see in Faerûn. They are a tough and hardy species with an affinity for metal – hence the name.

Constitution +1

Darkvision – You can now see in the dark out to a range of 24 meters

You can now see in the dark out to a range of 24 meters Artificer’s Lore – Add twice your proficiency bonus to history checks

Gnome traits

Here are the Gnome traits:

Gnome Cunning – You have advantage on intelligence, wisdom, and constitution saving throws

Gnome spells and cantrips

Gnomes do not have any spells and cantrips that are not unique to a subrace.

Best class for Gnome

The best class to play as a Gnome is:

Ranger

Rogue

Wizard

Deep Gnomes’ Dexterity, Darkvision, and Stone Camouflague ability means they’re begging to be a Rogue, but their high Dexterity can also make them effective Rangers and they can always serve as Wizards because of their high Intelligence.

Forest Gnomes also make excellent Rogues and Rangers, but their high Dexterity and Intelligence bonus also means they’re very survivable and powerful Wizards.

Finally, Rock Gnomes are the best choice for Wizards, as their high Constitution makes them more survivable – important for a class with the lowest health in the game – and allows them to maintain Concentration longer.

