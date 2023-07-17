Baldur’s Gate 3 Half-Elf race overview

Who is the Half-Elf in Baldur’s Gate 3? Among the 11 playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Half-Elf. Choosing the Half-Elf brings innate abilities which include buffs and effects as well as their appearance. Choosing the right race, class, and background is important if you’re want to dominate your way through Faerun.

We’ve delved deep into Baldur’s Gate 3 to bring you the Half-Elf’s racial features, subraces, traits, spells and cantrips, and the best class for them. Before the release date comes around, you’ll be familiar with all of the races and classes in Larian’s fantasy RPG.

Half-Elf background

The best background for the Half-Elf is folk hero, guild artisan, entertainer, or sage.

Half-Elves are caught between two very different worlds, but their mixed heritage gives them the best of both. Like Elves, they are graceful and long-lived, but they also enjoy the ambition and creativity of humans. Half-Elves tend to excel at whatever they pursue, but they often exist on the edges of both human and elven society.

Half-Elf Racial features

Here are the racial features of the Half-Elf:

Base speed – 9 meters per turn

Charisma +2

Two other ability scores are to be spent at your discretion in the other primary stats

Half-Elf subraces

Because of the wide variety of elves in Dungeons and Dragons, Half-Elves have more subraces than average to choose from at three.

High Half-Elf

While not as naturally attuned to magic as full-blooded High Elves, High Half-Elves still have a bit of the Feywild in them, even if they aren’t formally trained in magic.

Subrace features

One cantrip of your choice from the Wizard spell list (learn at level 1) – uses intelligence in spellcasting ability for it.

Wood Half-Elf

Like their High Half-Elf Cousins, wood high-elves benefit from their ancestry, picking up advantages in swiftness and stealth.

Subrace features

Fleet of Foot – Base speed is 10.5 meters per turn

– Base speed is 10.5 meters per turn Mask of the Wild – Grants stealth proficiency

Drow Half-Elf

Most Drow Half-Elves come about due to the union between Seldarine Drow and surface dwellers. Fortunately for their Half-Elf children, they still inherit some magical gifts, but tend to live on the surface, not in the Underdark.

Subrace features

Dancing Lights – Create wisps of light that illuminate a 12-meter radius

– Create wisps of light that illuminate a 12-meter radius Faerie Fire – Once per long rest. Encase multiple targets in colourful light. The targets turns visible, and attack rolls against the targets have advantage. Ignores allies with the Sculpt Spells feature.

– Once per long rest. Encase multiple targets in colourful light. The targets turns visible, and attack rolls against the targets have advantage. Ignores allies with the Sculpt Spells feature. Darkness – Once per long rest. Create a cloud of magical darkness that Heavily Obscures and Blinds creatures within. Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out of the darkness.

Half-Elf traits

Here are the traits for Half-Elves:

Fey Ancestry – You have advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep

– You have advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep Darkvision – You can now see in the dark out to a range of 12 meters

Best Class for Half-Elf#

The best class to choose for Half-Elf is:

Sorcerer

Warlock

Bard

Half-Elves’ natural charisma bonus and affinity for magic means they’ll want to play a class that takes advantage of those things. The best choices for Half-Elves are Sorcerer and Warlock because they can get high stats in several key stats at level 1. If you’re not sold on a spellcaster, Half-Elves also make decent Bards because of their high charisma.

You should be up to scratch with Half-Elves in Baldur’s Gate 3 now. For more on Larian’s RPG, why not research how to finally get that Druid you’ve been lusting after into your bedroll with our guide to all things romance in BG3? If that’s not for you, perhaps you’ll find our leveling guide useful.