Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 7 flooded with “shave the cat” messages

The newest Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix focuses on the crashes and save game issues we’ve listed below, but players are continuing to ask for one small change to Larian’s newest RPG game, and I think it’s one we can all get behind. Larian, you need to shave the cat.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 3 Larian made some great additions to the game, like the ability to finally change your Tav’s appearance in camp, but one visual change didn’t go over so well. Everyone’s favorite hissing cat, His Majesty, was given hair.

The previous patch says it has “Updated the visuals of His Majesty, who previously looked like Steelclaw. His Majesty’s appearance now befits his name and nature.” His Majesty was originally a Sphynx cat (one with no hair).

You can see what His Majesty looked like before patch 3 thanks to Yunitex on YouTube.

There’s no mention of His Majesty in Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 7, but the comments are already filling up with requests for Larian to “shave the cat,” and a cursory look at any online communities shows that players have been asking since patch 3 dropped.

Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 7

While His Majesty is still covered in fur, hotfix 7 does make some changes that help improve crashing and save game issues, which you can read below courtesy of Larian.

Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.

Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.

Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers’ Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.

Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.

Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.

Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.

