The Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes for BG3 patch 3 are almost here, and developer Larian Studios is promising “a big one.” As part of the next big Baldur’s Gate 3 update, the developer of the Dungeons and Dragons RPG taking over Steam (and the world) reveals that you’ll now, as previously promised, be able to change appearance and customize your character midway through a campaign, which will undoubtedly be music to the ears of many.

As someone who typically spends a lot of time in character creation, my first hour with Baldur’s Gate 3 was spent in the opening menu, carefully tweaking every last hair on my character’s head and meticulously studying which Baldur’s Gate 3 class I wanted them to start their journey as. But with such a long journey ahead in this mammoth RPG game, there are plenty of reasons to consider a change down the line.

Perhaps the hair color you chose doesn’t look quite as good in the open world as it did on the creation screen. Perhaps you’ve run into some erratic behavior – I’ve certainly seen a few of the longer sideburns and ponytails glitching out on occasion during conversations, especially in multiplayer. Or perhaps you’re just looking to roleplay the shorter cut that your character decided to get to minimize any potential singe-related incidents while getting frisky with Karlach.

Whatever your reason, you’re now in luck. Larian confirms, “With patch three comes the Magic Mirror, which lives in your camp and allows you to change your Tav’s appearance whenever you’d like!” You’ll be able to alter your entire appearance, change your pronouns, and even adjust your voice. Your race and body type can’t be altered, however, and you won’t be able to change the look of the Origin characters. “They’re all very particular about their hair, Larian reports.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 3 is delayed until Friday September 22, 2023 so that Larian can ensure thorough testing on the hefty update, we can expect plenty more on top of this much-requested addition. Also included will be Mac support, allowing those on Apple machines the chance to get in on the fun. We’ll be sure to bring you the full Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 3 notes when we get them, so stay tuned.

While you can’t change your race with the Magic Mirror, you can already change class in Baldur’s Gate 3 – something you might want to consider after studying the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds. There’s just so much to choose from, so go ahead and experiment.