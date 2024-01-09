Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 16 has dropped, and while Larian has gone completely overboard with improvements and patches (to everyone’s delight I’m sure) one feature sticks out to me as a godsend for the RPG. Now you don’t need to keep track of key items and make sure they’re always on someone in your immediate party, saving those embarrassing trips back to camp at pivotal moments.

That’s right, Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 16 makes too many changes to count, but giving every player “magic pockets,” that let you access quest-essential items any time, is sure to go down a treat in the RPG. No longer do you need to worry about carrying key items, as Larian writes:

“You will now be able to access certain quest-related items on the spot, even if they are currently in the camp chest or in the inventory of a companion who is waiting at camp.”

Cross-save functionality will no longer sync modded saves that can’t be accessed by console players either, so keep that in mind if you’re playing with loads of Baldur’s Gate 3 mods.

You’ll be glad to hear that waypoints are now grouped by location, too, making it much easier to find all your map markers in a pinch. Potions of animal speaking have also been added to the epilogue if you don’t have the spell, so you can finally speak with Scratch as he greets you after your adventure.

One issue I’ve just realized I kept having has also been fixed – even when I’d hide helmets on some characters, they’d magically pop back on at a moment’s notice. Larian says this happened when saving and loading, and that it’s now been remedied.

The patch was also a super small one for me on PC, so you don’t need to worry about it adding much to BG3’s already gargantuan drive space.

You can check out the 1,600-word hotfix right here for all the extra improvements and bug fixes. Unsurprisingly, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

