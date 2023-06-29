How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you revive in Baldur’s Gate 3? Like most games based on the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, reviving fallen party members is a tricky task that often requires valuable resources. At least in BG3, you don’t have to worry about having several hundred gold’s worth of valuable gems and trinkets.

There are different states of fallen characters, and you can use the help command to bring back a downed ally, but what happens if they kick the bucket in the RPG game? To revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need access to a specific item or venture back to a secret location to find an NPC who’ll do it for a price. If you want to get ahead and see how to do it before the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, then we’ll show you how.

How to revive Baldur’s Gate 3 characters

You can revive any character using a Scroll of Revivify to bring them back with one health point. Alternatively, you can also pay 200 gold to the Talkative Skeleton you can find in the Richly Adorned Sarcophagus found in the secret area of the Dank Crypt in the Chapel.

How to find the Talkative Skeleton

To find the Talkative Skeleton, you need to follow these directions:

Jump into the hole inside the chapel north of the Overgrown Ruins and east of the Roadside Cliffs.

Go out of the room and turn left, proceeding past the locked door and into the room with the giant stone statue.

Behind the giant stone statue, if your perception is good, you’ll spot a button at the back wall. Push it to open the previously locked door

Enter the door in the next room to find the Dank Crypt.

From the Dank Crypt entrance, turn right and open the large set of double doors.

Send one party member to loot the Sarcophagus, then cross back across the room as slowly as you can, as the floor is now covered in grease. Getting hit by the fireballs will ignite the grease, so time your movement carefully.

Open the other set of double doors to find a statue.

Head past the statue to the cloister on the left and push the skull. This will revive the local acolytes.

Examine the Richly Adorned Sarcophagus to revive the Talkative Skeleton inside.

The Talkative Skeleton will speak to you. Choose the option “Quite the question. What’s the reason for it?”

When he asks if you’ll answer his question, say “Yes. Ask away”.

Answer his question with, “No one life is worth more than any other. We are all equal”.

Upon satisfying him with your answer, he’ll leave the crypt. The next time you skip a night at camp, the Talkative Skeleton will arrive outside it to the north in the morning. It’s here that he’ll offer you the option to revive a dead party member for 200 gold.

And that's how to revive a character in Baldur's Gate 3. Other basic concepts in this immensely complex RPG may also take some explaining, such as how to rest in Baldur's Gate 3 or how to disarm traps.