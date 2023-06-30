All Baldur’s Gate 3 traits

What are the Baldur’s Gate 3 traits? As it’s set in the Forbidden Realms and uses an interpretation of the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition ruleset, Baldur’s Gate 3 has many of the passive traits available to its roster. Each trait gives your character a distinct advantage. Whether it’s making them history buffs or walking ever-so-slightly faster than their companions, they’re desirable all the same.

From the looks of things, the Baldur’s Gate 3 traits are one of those features where looking at the DnD 5th edition RPG game rulebook only gives you some answers, and since the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is now even closer, it’s hard to say what else could appear. However, whichever choices you make when creating characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, such as their race and class, you can be sure that there’s a tempting trait to entice you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 trait list

So far, we know of nine Baldur’s Gate 3 traits, each only requiring you to pick one of the many races. Here is a list of what the Baldur’s Gate 3 traits do:

Trait name Trait description Trait requirement Artificer’s Lore Add twice your proficiency bonus to History checks Rock Gnome Level 1 Base Racial Speed The distance you can move per turn depends on your race. The default is 9 meters and applies to most races. Gold Dwarves, Shield Dwarves, Lightfoot Halflings, and Strongheart Halflings only move 7.5 meters per turn, while Wood Elves move 10.5 meters per turn. Any Level 1 character Dwarven Toughness Your maximum hit point total increases by one and increases by one every time you would gain a level. Gold Dwarf Level 1 Fleet of Foot Your base walking speed is 10.5 meters. Wood Elf Level 1 Gnome Cunning You have advantage on any Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws by default. Deep Gnome Level 1

Forest Gnome Level 1

Rock Gnome Level 1 Mask of the Wild You gain proficiency in Stealth. Wood Elf Level 1

Wood Half-Elf Level 1 Naturally Stealthy You have proficiency in Stealth checks. Lightfoot Halfling Level 1 Stone Camouflage You have advantage on stealth checks Deep Gnome Level 1 Strongheart Resilience You have advantage on any saving throws against poison, and are resistant to poison damage. Strongheart Halfling Level 1

Those are all the Baldur’s Gate 3 traits we know of so far. We also have some handy tips on Baldur’s Gate 3 skills and how they relate to proficiency. There are also lots of Baldur’s Gate 3 feats, which work similarly to traits, as well as the status effects your skills can affect enemies with.