Baldur’s Gate 3 Laezel companion guide

Who is Baldur’s Gate 3 Laezel? Every adventuring party needs a Fighter, and in Baldur’s Gate 3, Laezel fills that role quite well. Those familiar with the series’ lore will know that the Githyanki are amazing fighters and Laezel is no different. With the right build, she’ll make mincemeat of your foes while keeping your squishier party members safe.

To see whether or not your own character synergizes with this powerful ally, our coverage of all the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a must read, along with a full understanding of the in-game skills and feats. With all that knowledge under your adventuring belt, you’ll be set for adventuring with a balanced party in Faerun.

How to recruit Laezel

You’ll find Laezel on the Nautiloid ship during the prologue. She’ll be the first party member you recruit and instrumental in your escape. However, after the prologue is complete, she will leave your party, requiring you to find her again on the Ravaged Beach, not far north of the Roadside Cliffs.

You will have to rescue her from being held prisoner by two Tieflings. Side with her against the Tieflings, and she’ll join up with you. If you do not recruit her immediately, it’s possible to find her dead near other Githyanki.

Laezel’s attributes, starting equipment, and skills

Laezel’s high strength stat makes her great at cleaving foes in two, though she lacks in some other departments.

Here are Laezel’s stats:

Strength: 17

Dexterity: 13

Constitution: 14

Intelligence: 11

Wisdom: 12

Charisma: 8

Here is Laezel’s starting equipment:

Longsword

Shortbow

Githyank Half Plate

Leather Boots

Here are Laezel’s skills:

Acrobatics

Arcana

Athletics

Survival

Intimidation

Laezel only truly benefits from athletics; the other skills aren’t based on her high strength stat. In fact, despite being quite the intimidating Githyanki, her low charisma score makes intimidation checks a risky endeavor. Keep her bashing skulls instead and out of dialogue checks.

How to complete Laezel’s companion quest

Laezel’s quest, The Githyanki Warrior, will begin once she joins your party after rescuing her from the Tieflings. Of all the companion quests, it’s the most straightforward: the Githyanki know how to cure the tadpole infesting you and your party; you must find a Githyank creche.

After interrogating a Tiefling at the Druid Grove, you will learn of a Githyanki patrol at The Risen Road. Go there, and after fighting the Githyanki, an item they drop will reveal to you the location of the creche. This is as far as you can go in the first chapter of the game.

How to raise Laezel’s approval rating

Fierce and prideful, Laezel likes it when you show your martial strength, dominate others, and are generally cruel. Her and Shadowheart frequently butt heads, so if you prefer one character over the other, be warned you may lose approval fast. She also prefers the Githyanki way of removing the tadpole, rejecting the other options your party comes upon. Laezel is definitely a ‘fight now and speak later’ type character that relishes in small cruelties, thus she does not appreciate any sign of weakness.

For a more comprehensive look, check out Fextralife’s list of approval ratings.

How Laezel gains inspiration

Inspiration points can be gained by both your own character and your companions based on your background. These points then can be used to reroll ability checks during key moments.

Laezel has a Soldier background, which means actions that show combat prowess will often net an inspiration point. These include killing five enemies in a single turn, or defeating a cultist leader. The more impressive your party’s battles, the more likely she’ll net you inspiration.

Best Laezel build

Laezel begins with the Great Weapon Fighting style, meaning she’s great at attacking with two-handed weapons rather than with a shield or dual-wielding. As Fighters are pretty straightforward, it isn’t until level 3 where you’ll have to make a choice about her build, as she’ll have two subclasses to choose from: Battle Master or Eldritch Knight. For Laezel, it’s highly recommended to go the Battle Master route, as she lacks sufficient Intelligence to make the most of the magic-wielding Eldritch Knight.

As a level 3 Battle Master, you will choose three maneuvers for her which are powered by subclass-specific superiority dice. We recommend choosing the following:

Menacing Attack, to have a chance to frighten enemies

Riposte, to deal massive damage if an opponent misses you

Trip Attack (Melee), to knock an opponent prone

At level 4, it’s recommended to choose ability improvement to buff your strength up by two points. At 19 strength, her maneuvers will be quite fearsome. Finally, level 5 will grant her an extra attack – you have nothing extra to add here.

And that’s all you need to know to get an early jump on making the most of Laezel’s abilities. As a more cruel character, she might not always mesh with your party when it comes to dialogue, making choices, and chilling at the camp, but she certainly will pull her own weight and then some in battle.

For more information on the many, many gameplay systems Laezel will need to take advantage of, be sure to read our overview of abilities and proficiencies. If you’re curious about what her Githyanki race is all about, we highly recommend checking out all playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3 and their subraces, bonus stats, and perks.