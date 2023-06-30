Baldur’s Gate 3 camp explained

What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 camp? Everyone needs a place they can call home, even a band of mismatched adventurers, heroes for hire, and a bald man with a pet mouse. In BG3 you have the ability to set up your own camp, so you and yours can recuperate from the last near-death experience and forge a plan of attack for what’s ahead.

With the Baldur's Gate 3 release date coming much sooner than we thought, you don't have much time to theorycraft your BG3 class or learn about the BG3 abilities in preparation for launch.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 camp is a temporary shelter for you and your party. You can invite various NPCs to stay here, and some quests can only be advanced while you’re sleeping in the camp. The in-game timer advances when you use the long rest option at camp, so ensure you don’t have any time-sensitive quests active.

How do I set up the Baldur’s Gate 3 camp?

In order to set up the camp, you need to select the long rest option from the campfire icon on the right side of the UI. You need camp supplies in order to set up the shelter, but once it’s done, you can freely walk around and interact with anyone who might be staying with you.

Now you know how the Baldur’s Gate 3 camp works, you can kick back and relax any time you like. Just keep the world-ending threat in mind, okay? Check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects, Baldur’s Gate 3 feats, and how to revive characters in BG3 so you won’t be caught unawares when the time comes.