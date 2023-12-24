Baldur’s Gate 3 welcomes Lord of the Rings stars for new crossover

Fresh off their sweep at The Game Awards 2023, Larian Studios have a special Christmas Eve treat for fantasy fans, with a surprise upload of a one-shot adventure through Faerûn, as Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin take a look at Baldur’s Gate 3, guided by Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke.

Uploaded to Larian Studios’ YouTube on December 24 2023, the Frodo and Sam actors are treated by Wincke to what looks to be a special build of the game of the year winner and one of the best fantasy games in existence. It’s a fantastic treat to round off the festive period for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, who have been seriously spoiled this year.

It’s a truly special video, too. It’s a joy to see Elijah’s face as he embraces the evil temptations of the Dark Urge character, kicking squirrels and flinging gnomes off windmills, while Sean looks on with horror asking “what happened to you in your life?”. There’s some fantastic call-back lines for Lord of the Rings fans too, with Sean celebrating killing the infamous Phase Spider Matriarch by joyfully exclaiming “I killed the big spider… again. I’m just saying.”

If seeing Frodo and Sam adventure through Larian Studios’ masterpiece has you chomping at the bit to delve into Baldur’s Gate 3, we have a guide to the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds ready for your perusal. Or if Elijah’s cheeky side-eyed glances throughout the video have you tempted to try out a Dark Urge run, take a look at our Dark Urge origin explainer.

