Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge origin explained

What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge origin? You have a wide variety of choices when creating a background for your character. While many of these origins are just the pre-designed companion characters, the Dark Urge origin is unique in that it’s not limited to one character.

Fans of RPG games such as Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines will recall a similar choice-based vampire clan, the Malkavian, which had a similar madness to them, resulting in unique choices and dialogue. However, in Baldur’s Gate 3, you have the freedom to use any many different races and any one of the classes you desire with the Dark Urge origin. With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date quickly approaching, here’s everything you need to know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge origin.

What is the Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Dark Urge is one of the many origins you can have for your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. They are otherwise a custom character that you can make, including your Baldur’s Gate 3 race and class. These dark thoughts plague your customized character’s mind, compelling them to commit heinous acts throughout the story. They can become evil or resist the urge to become good.

During the gameplay sequence shown during the stream, a Dark Urge character examines a corpse, triggering the narrator to talk about the urge. Unique choices also appear in otherwise mundane events. When Gale’s hand appears in the ancient sigil, there is the unique option to fantasize about hacking off the hand. In a blind daze, it turns out they actually act on their urge and chop off Gale’s hand, which you can then pick up, much to the disgust of your companions.

Dark Urge characters also have nightmarish moments while resting in camp. These restless moments trigger options where you recall your past actions and decide whether to resist or embrace the urges that compel you to act, or wonder and fret about what they mean.

And that’s everything we know so far about the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge origin. We’re looking forward to playing as this new origin as it’s a vastly different way of experiencing this mammoth-sized RPG. However, there are plenty of things to brush up on if you’re not familiar with Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition rules, such how to change party members to suit any situation. We also have a list of all Baldur’s Gate 3 skills and how proficiency affects your dice rolls.