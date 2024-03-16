Baldur’s Gate 3 mod dares you to draw from DnD’s most dangerous deck

This new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod brings over DnD’s Deck of Many Things, giving your next hard mode or Honour Run a sprinkle of chance if you think you’ve got what it takes. With a small deck of cards that can have equally beneficial or devastating effects, this mod should really make play interesting.

Brought over as a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod by ‘UmbralJewels’, the Deck of Many Things is a Dungeons and Dragons tabletop concept all about taking chances. You draw a card from the deck and then its effect takes hold; this can be good, bad, or anywhere in between. This has been brought over to the RPG game with a few changes to make it work, so if you fancy trying Baldur’s Gate 3 with what I can only describe as some good old-fashioned roguelike action, this is for you.

All 22 effects of the cards from the DnD sourcebook are in the BG3 mod, with UmbralJewels adding that there are three types of decks with different cards. “Effects can range from summoning an angry devil, to acquiring a rare and valuable gem, or getting a unique buff or malady until the next long rest,” UmbralJewels adds.

Each character can draw one card a day, with long rests the only way to reset and let you use them again. Considering how some of the effects in DnD would break BG3 – like the Wish spell – a few have been changed to work within the confines of the game.

You’ll find UmbralJewels’ mod right here, alongside where to find each Deck of Many Things and what each card does, if you fancy fully spoiling that for yourself.

