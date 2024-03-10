Remix Baldur’s Gate 3 enemies and encounters with this massive mod

Baldur’s Gate 3 mods never cease to impress me, and what I’m looking at today is yet another incredible overhaul perfect for revisiting Larian’s colossal RPG game. With new enemies and remixed combat encounters, prepare for BG3 to feel fresh again.

If you’re looking for a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod that’ll change almost everything about a playthrough, Additional Enemies Extended from ‘kvnbass’ – itself a revamp of a 2023 mod from ‘Maxichigo’ – is a great place to start. While the original Baldur’s Gate 3 mod from last year added more enemies and encounters to vanilla loot locations from across Acts 1 and 2 in the RPG game, the revamp adds in more monsters, some new subclasses as enemies, and even reworks all of Act 2’s changes.

While reworking every single one of the original Act 2 encounters is certainly impressive, kvnbass also adds the Torchbearer and Fathomless DnD subclasses as new enemies and plenty of new monsters from the DnD wiki. Enemies also now have less health than in the original mod, as kvnbass says “higher HP just prolongs the fight and doesn’t add difficulty,” but to compensate for this there are more passive, statuses, and skills used by enemies too.

If, like me, you’re a Dark Souls 2 apologist, this enemy mod for BG3 might sound an awful lot like Scholar of the First Sin. This extra version of FromSoftware’s sequel made a lot of alterations, but the most obvious one has always been the massive changes to enemy placement across the game. This BG3 mod looks to do something similar, so is a great way to play the game again without it feeling exactly the same.

You’ll find the kvnbass remix of Maxichigo’s additional Baldur’s Gate 3 enemies right here, with Maxichigo’s original creation also a great way to revisit the Sword Coast.

As you’ll likely want to start a new save for this mod, we’ve already put together some of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and a breakdown of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes to help you get started.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.