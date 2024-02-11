If you’re still exploring the Sword Coast and want to overhaul the landscapes of Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead of patch 6, this new texture mod is for you. Coming from a longtime Skyrim texture modder, the aim is to add small changes, like more shading, to the Larian RPG. If that sounds like it’s for you, you’ll want to check this out.

Called Vivid Landscapes, the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod from ‘Hein84’ aims to improve landscape visuals across the Sword Coast without sacrificing the RPG‘s performance. It’s a simple mod, sure, but Skyrim’s been getting texture improvement mods for over a decade, so seeing modders move over to Baldur’s Gate 3 is a treat.

You can check out a comparison shot below to see if it’s for you.

Hein84 adds that burned ground and magic effects are in the process of getting improvements, alongside 2K road textures. If you’re an avid Skyrim mod installer you may have seen Hein84’s work before, as they’ve been making texture improvement mods for Bethesda’s game for quite some time, with BG3 now getting the same treatment.

Hein84’s Baldur’s Gate 3 landscape mod can be found right here, with updates and improvements on the way. It adds more shading to the landscapes of Larian’s hit RPG, with more 2K textures potentially on the way as well.

