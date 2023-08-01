Baldur’s Gate 3 endings explained

Larian Studios has confirmed there are thousands of possible BG3 endings, so here's everything you need to know about achieving them.

Baldur's Gate 3 endings - how many endings are there in BG3
Baldur's Gate 3

How does Baldur’s Gate 3 end? If you want to know what to expect or perhaps fancy planning out the best possible ending for your playthrough, you’ll be glad to know that there are many, many endings in this gargantuan RPG.

We already know that Larian’s latest is a long game and there are tons of possibilities and outcomes for every roll of the dice, along with an impressive roster of Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and BG3 races you can choose when the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date arrives. So, just how many endings are there in Baldur’s Gate 3, and how do they differ from each other?

How many Baldur’s Gate 3 endings are there?

Larian Studios has confirmed to Fextralife that Baldur’s Gate 3 has 17,000 ending variations to see based on the many decisions you’ll make throughout your adventure.

We should expect those variations to be fairly minimal depending on your choices throughout the game, but with the main story arc being largely the same for everyone.

That being said, Larian Studios hasn’t confirmed how many story endings there are yet. We’ll be sure to update this guide once we’ve worked our way to the end of the game, so you know roughly what to expect from the Baldur’s Gate 3 ending, and how many different endings we discover.

