Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 is here, many players are coming together to try and tell Larian about the sheer number of bugs and issues they’re seeing in the game right now. With multiple bug lists now making the rounds, it looks as though the kissing patch and hotfix 18 have had a plethora of unintended consequences for players across the board.

Multiple Reddit threads and a ten-page Google Doc are making the rounds in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, as patch 6 has had many unintended consequences for Larian’s landmark RPG game. It also looks like hotfix 18 has broken the Script Extender, which is helpful for many mods.

While it’s unclear if all of these issues have been brought on by Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 (which is unlikely), it looks as though something has happened to the game since then that’s seen so many players affected by more issues than normal.

“I don’t want to flame Larian too hard but I think we should call them out on mistakes and honestly patch 6 is the worst it’s ever been,” ‘BleZZt’ says in one post on Reddit. “I’m literally stuck and can’t play until it’s fixed.”

Players are reporting crashes, bugs, and issues across all acts of the game, with many adding that it’s been harder to play smoothly when compared to just a couple of weeks ago.

The community Google Doc does warn players not to report bugs if they’ve modded the game as these can be the reason for them, but it does also offer a temporary solution for PC and PS5 players if they’ve got a game-breaking bug on Honour Mode. You can find all the bugs currently listed and get any help via the document here.

