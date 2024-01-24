The elusive Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 looks to be getting very close, as Larian has started updating the Steam backend with “release_patch6”. While there’s no telling exactly when we’ll be getting the next big set of improvements and changes to the Sword Coast, this hasn’t stopped people clamoring for what they’d love to see added.

In the last couple of days, Larian has updated the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam backend with “release_patch6” – something the team has done for each of the major patches before this one, suggesting we could be seeing the next big set of improvements and changes for the RPG in the coming weeks.

For context, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 went live on Thursday November 30, 2023, with depot changes labeled “release_patch5” arriving on Friday November 17, just shy of two weeks beforehand. I’m not saying this means we will definitely see Patch 6 in the next two weeks, but it does illustrate how Larian prepares for these big patches on the Steam backend, showing that this is the team gearing up for patch 6 and whatever it contains.

Many want some sort of transmog system for BG3 so they can look their best and still have high stats. Personally, I’d love for Larian to continue adding concepts and material that it couldn’t manage during the game’s development, slowly turning Baldur’s Gate 3 into the bigger, broader game the team originally imagined.

We could even get another smaller update after Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 17 before patch 6, but only time will tell.

