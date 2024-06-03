Official Baldur’s Gate 3 mod support is finally arriving really soon

The long-awaited Baldur’s Gate 3 mod support is finally almost here, as Larian outlines when we can expect it, what it will offer, and how the future of BG3 is looking as it moves on to whatever is next. Whether you want to make Karlach blue, take away Gale’s beard (please don’t), or add nuclear arms to The Forgotten Realms, the possibilities for what modders can do in Larian’s RPG are about to expand tenfold.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7, which will contain the highly anticipated “officially sanctioned” modkit for the RPG, is now arriving in September. The closed alpha for the modding tools is starting on Monday June 3 – with more BG3 modders getting invites over time. This means the tool should be improved and ready to go by the time of patch 7’s launch.

This is being followed by a closed beta in July, which anyone – not just Baldur’s Gate 3 mod authors – can sign up for on PC and help with testing. “Our new modding pipeline aims to provide a convenient way for players and creators alike to access and manage mods across all platforms Baldur’s Gate 3 is released on, with improved compatibility, tools, and documentation,” Larian writes.

Official mod support wants to ensure a “smoother experience” not weighed down by incompatibility and stability problems, with support coming from Mod.io. Mod.io lets BG3 mods come to all platforms and not just PC, with the “necessary infrastructure” to upload, host, manage, and moderate content.

Anyone will be able to make armor, weapons, classes, spells, custom dice skins, and more with the official modding tools, with them easily sharable with others as well. “We will never prevent modding outside of our own official pipeline,” Larian adds, meaning the Nexus Mods community is safe, “but implementing our own will improve compatibility and give us the opportunity to ensure they’ll work wherever you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3.”

I adore the Baldur’s Gate 3 modding scene, with hundreds of classes, fantasy races, graphical improvements, and gameplay alterations already available for us to install. The creativity on show has been nothing short of inspiring, and with the official modkit now closer than ever we’re about to see even more fan creations.

Keep in mind that some NSFW and script-heavy mods won’t be officially supported, but Larian says it will continue working on expanding exactly what can be done with the tool.

