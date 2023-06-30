Baldur’s Gate 3’s campaign is absolutely massive

How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? The Larian Studios is looking like it might be the best RPG game of the year, promising to compete with heavy hitters like Starfield and Diablo 4 for that exclusive title. Now, developer Larian Studios has revealed the Baldur’s Gate 3 length, and it looks like you’ll have to clear out some space if you want to have time to beat its campaign. The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date just leapt a fair bit closer, too, so start planning now.

This news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to veteran fans of the series – after all, its predecessor remains one of the most revered PC RPGs of all time, and clocks in at an estimated 70 hours to beat the main objectives, with estimates running as high as 150 hours in total to achieve 100% completion. If you’re really eager, however, Baldur’s Gate 2 is free at the time of writing with a Prime Gaming subscription.

As for the Baldur’s Gate 3 length, Larian’s Swen Vincke spills the beans to IGN, saying the team is currently seeing standard playthroughs that take “between 75 and 100 hours” to complete Baldur’s Gate 3. That’s just for players that focus on the core story, however; much like BG2, you can expect to comfortably double that number if you’re aiming to do it all.

“That’s not doing everything, that is just going to be a playthrough,” Vincke remarks of the 100-hour figure. “There will be people who will be way over that, the ones who want to do everything. They will probably hit 200 hours, I think.” That’s certainly quite the timesink, and Baldur’s Gate 3 launching against Starfield sets us up for a very busy fall. I’m already exhausted just thinking about it.

For those of you looking to explore in multiplayer, Vincke expects Baldur’s Gate 3 will last you quite a while. “They’ll take a year, a year and a half,” he suggests, “We say that with Divinity Original Sin 2 and it will be no different here.” That comes down to a need to find times where everyone can play together, he explains – something I’m sure we’ve all run into: “They will make their regular sessions when they play, like DnD.”

200 hours, then. Better start booking that time off now! It’ll be worth it though; the latest reveal of the increased Baldur’s Gate 3 level cap, to give players space to save “many rad high-level spells” on each of their Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, also showcases the Dragonborn and Half-Orc races that round out its roster. I’m already planning what my party might look like.

Make sure to check in with the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements now so that you’re not worried about upgrades when it arrives. We’ve also got the latest on Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck compatibility – after all, what better way to squeeze in all those hours than by taking it wherever you go?