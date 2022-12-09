Along with a new trailer packed with new info, RPG game developer Larian has revealed that the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date will be in August 2023. The trailer also provides a first look at the city of Baldur’s Gate itself, and reintroduces us to two fan-favourite characters from the original Baldur’s Gate.

Larian is now ready to confirm that Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch in August 2023, which will cap off almost three years in early access. Larian has been gradually adding chapters and character classes to the game over that time, and patch 9 is on the horizon. The studio says it will have more details on that during a Panel From Hell stream set for December 14 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

The video shows off an eyeful of Baldur’s Gate 3 and includes a gorgeous shot of the namesake city itself. There’s also some great dragon action, a drider character, and the long-awaited return of Jaheira and Minsc, two iconic characters from the original Baldur’s Gate.

Minsc makes his appearance after the final title card, and it appears that he’s been traveling around in a mimic chest. There’s no sign of his constant companion, the miniature giant space hamster Boo, but one can safely assume that wherever Minsc goes, Boo goes, too.

Earlier this year, Larian said it was unlikely that Baldur’s Gate 3 would launch in 2022, and it sounds as though the studio now has a pretty clear schedule set for the remainder of the production. We’ll be looking forward to what’s in store with Patch 9.