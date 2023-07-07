Baldur’s Gate 3 will let you reroll your class with new specs

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of this year’s most highly anticipated RPG games, and it isn’t hard to see why when you take its Dungeons & Dragons-inspired gameplay into account. From familiar D&D classes to unique rolling systems, Baldur’s Gate 3 is shaping up to be Larian Studios’ biggest title yet. During the developers’ Panel From Hell showcase, the team sat down to discuss upcoming features and changes coming with the game’s full release. Some of the most significant tweaks have to do with the character creation and the Baldur’s Gate 3 class systems.

With 12 classes and 46 subclasses, Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to be all about player choice. Each class comes with around three subclasses on average, although this does not apply across the board with some having a different amount (like the wizard, with its massive variety of eight). There are over 600 spells and actions available, meaning the choice doesn’t stop during character creation.

“It’s not just superficial choices,” as the devs stated, with each decision you make during character creation having an impact on your gameplay. When you make a choice about your class, race, or pronouns, it won’t just affect combat but also your dialogue.

You can mix and match your character to allow for multi-classing, which has just been confirmed along with re-specs. That’s right, you won’t need to restart Baldur’s Gate 3 entirely if you are unhappy with how you’ve leveled. Instead, you will be able to completely re-spec your character for the first time in Baldur’s Gate history.

The devs stated, “We wanted players to avoid having to restart the whole game,” mentioning a “character” you can go to so as to reset your class and reinvest your levels. This new ability is meant to help players “experiment with multi-classing,” where you can explore various combinations. Some of these may work better than others, while some may completely clash, so re-specs allow for you to be a bit more free while you explore.

If you are just as excited to get your hands on the full game this fall as we are, be sure to look over the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to ensure your set-up can handle its expansive world. You can also have a look at our rundown of the Baldur’s Gate 3 lore for an in-depth look at the D&D-inspired game’s story.