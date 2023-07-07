Baldur’s Gate 3 will let you reroll your class with new specs

Larian Studios has just revealed new information about Baldur's Gate 3 during a showcase, discussing the revamped character creation system.

A purple Mindflayer from Baldur's Gate 3 stares with glowing eyes toward the camera
Anna Koselke

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of this year’s most highly anticipated RPG games, and it isn’t hard to see why when you take its Dungeons & Dragons-inspired gameplay into account. From familiar D&D classes to unique rolling systems, Baldur’s Gate 3 is shaping up to be Larian Studios’ biggest title yet. During the developers’ Panel From Hell showcase, the team sat down to discuss upcoming features and changes coming with the game’s full release. Some of the most significant tweaks have to do with the character creation and the Baldur’s Gate 3 class systems.

With 12 classes and 46 subclasses, Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to be all about player choice. Each class comes with around three subclasses on average, although this does not apply across the board with some having a different amount (like the wizard, with its massive variety of eight). There are over 600 spells and actions available, meaning the choice doesn’t stop during character creation.

“It’s not just superficial choices,” as the devs stated, with each decision you make during character creation having an impact on your gameplay. When you make a choice about your class, race, or pronouns, it won’t just affect combat but also your dialogue.

YouTube Thumbnail

You can mix and match your character to allow for multi-classing, which has just been confirmed along with re-specs. That’s right, you won’t need to restart Baldur’s Gate 3 entirely if you are unhappy with how you’ve leveled. Instead, you will be able to completely re-spec your character for the first time in Baldur’s Gate history.

The devs stated, “We wanted players to avoid having to restart the whole game,” mentioning a “character” you can go to so as to reset your class and reinvest your levels. This new ability is meant to help players “experiment with multi-classing,” where you can explore various combinations. Some of these may work better than others, while some may completely clash, so re-specs allow for you to be a bit more free while you explore.

If you are just as excited to get your hands on the full game this fall as we are, be sure to look over the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to ensure your set-up can handle its expansive world. You can also have a look at our rundown of the Baldur’s Gate 3 lore for an in-depth look at the D&D-inspired game’s story.

Anna studied Literature and Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh. She specializes in narrative design and video game journalism, with words at publications like IGN. She spends most of her free time eating pasta, delving deep into Sims lore, reading fantasy books, tending to emerald pastures in farming games, and daydreaming about befriending every animal.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.