What do Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects mean? Status effects inflict either negative or positive effects on the person or creature inflicted, so it’s important to know what they mean – both in order to avoid negative impact on yourself, and to deal the greatest damage to your enemy. We’ve taken a look at every possible status effect in BG3 to help you understand them.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access, and the BG3 release date right around the corner, it’s a great time to get to grips with the ins and outs of the latest Dungeons and Dragons RPG game. Be it the best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and races to build your character from, or all the Baldur’s Gate 3 instruments you can choose if you already have your heart set on a bard, we’ve got you covered. Here, though, we’ll talk you through each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects and what they do.

All positive BG3 status effects

Name Effect Aid Max HP is increased by 5 Aura of Leadership Nearby allies deal 1d4 extra Force damage Happy Add 1 to attack rolls

Add 1 to saving throws

Add 1 to some ability checks Magmatic Regeneration If starting a turn in lava, regain 10d6 Hit Points Owlbear’s Rage Strength is increased by 2 Prepared Deal additional melee damage on your next turn Silvanus’ Blessing Proficiency in Nature

Proficiency in Animal Handling Soul Branding Movement speed is increased by 1.5m

Next attack deals extra 2d4+1 Fire damage

Ends upon landing a successful weapon attack Under Operation Targets can’t move or speak

All negative BG3 status effects

Name Effect Bane Attack rolls are decreased by 1d4

Saving throws are decreased by 1d4 Bleeding Take 2 Slashing damage at the start of each turn

Disadvantage on Constitution saving throws Bloodless Minus 1 to attack rolls

Minus 1 to saving throws

Minus 1 to some ability checks Burning Take increased Fire damage while affected Caustic Brine Take 1d4 Acid damage each turn Charmed Cannot harm the entity who inflicted the status

Charmer has advantage on Charisma checks against the inflicted Chest Trauma Disadvantage on Con saving throws

Take one less action per turn Crippled Disadvantage on Dex saving throws

Movement speed is now zero Dazed Can’t take reactions

Disadvantage on Wisdom saving throws

Lose Dex bonus to Armor Class Dead This one’s self-explanatory Death Wish Carry a powder keg which could explode at any time Difficult Terrain Movement speed is halved

May become Ensnared Distressed Cannot make critical hits

Disadvantage on Perception checks Downed Occurs at zero hit points, make a death saving throw each turn

On three successes, become stable

On three failures, die Ensnared Take 1d6 Piercing damage at the start of each turn Enthralled No longer in control on oneself Enwebbed Cannot move

Disadvantage on attack rolls

Disadvantage on Dex saving throws

Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted Exhausted There are six levels of exhaustion, each worse than the last

A long rest reduces exhaustion by one level Frightened Disadvantage on ability checks

Disadvantage on attack rolls Frostbite If cold damage is taken while frostbitten, take an additional 1 cold damage each turn Gaping Wounds Take 2 additional Piercing damage per successful hit Hamstrung Description unavailable Heavily Obscured Remain undetected within reason Infested Description unavailable Magmatic Disturbance Make lava explode Newborn Disadvantage on attack rolls

Reduced Armor Class

Reduced Hit Points

Cannot take reactions Off Balance Disadvantage on Strength rolls

Disadvantage on Dex rolls

Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted Pinched Take 1d4 damage at the start of each turn

Movement speed is reduced by 3m Poisoned Disadvantage on attack rolls

Disadvantage on ability checks Prone Disadvantage on Strength saving throws

Disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws Rallied Description unavailable Sapped Description unavailable Shattered Take 1d4 Piercing damage when hit with a Deep Delver Shocked Description unavailable Silenced Unable to cast spells Sleeping Description unavailable Stunned Can’t take actions, reactions, or bonus actions Surprised Can’t take actions or reactions Threatened Disadvantage on ranged attacks when close to enemy Turned Description unavailable Unconscious Automatically fail Strength and Dex saving throws

Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted Weak Grip Disadvantage on attack rolls

Disadvantage on Strength saving throws

Mixed Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects

Name Effect Buthir’s Wrath Strength is increased by 4

Armor Class is reduced by 2 Reckless Warcry Strength is increased by 3

Armor Class is reduced by 1 Wet Resistant to Fire damage

Vulnerable to Lightning and Cold

BG3 elemental damage and effects

Name Effect Acid Reduced Armor Class by 2 Blood Can put out unprotected flames

Can be frozen Cold Description unavailable Fire Deals 1d4 Fire damage Mud Difficult terrain, movement speed is halved Oil Can be set alight Twisting Vines Difficult terrain, movement speed is halved Water Can put out unprotected flames

Can be electrified

Can be frozen

With all of the Baldur’s Gate status effects we know of so far, you should be ready for anything. If you still feel under prepared for the fantasy game, we’ve got guides on how to long and short rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as all the different BG3 companions you’ll meet on your adventure.