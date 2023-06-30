Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects

BG3 status effects range from the negative impacts of being drunk or carrying a volatile explosive, to increased damage or HP, and here’s every single one.

Baldur's Gate 3

What do Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects mean? Status effects inflict either negative or positive effects on the person or creature inflicted, so it’s important to know what they mean – both in order to avoid negative impact on yourself, and to deal the greatest damage to your enemy. We’ve taken a look at every possible status effect in BG3 to help you understand them.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access, and the BG3 release date right around the corner, it’s a great time to get to grips with the ins and outs of the latest Dungeons and Dragons RPG game. Be it the best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and races to build your character from, or all the Baldur’s Gate 3 instruments you can choose if you already have your heart set on a bard, we’ve got you covered. Here, though, we’ll talk you through each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects and what they do.

All positive BG3 status effects

Name Effect
Aid
  • Max HP is increased by 5
Aura of Leadership
  • Nearby allies deal 1d4 extra Force damage
Happy
  • Add 1 to attack rolls
  • Add 1 to saving throws
  • Add 1 to some ability checks
Magmatic Regeneration
  • If starting a turn in lava, regain 10d6 Hit Points
Owlbear’s Rage
  • Strength is increased by 2
Prepared
  • Deal additional melee damage on your next turn
Silvanus’ Blessing
  • Proficiency in Nature
  • Proficiency in Animal Handling
Soul Branding
  • Movement speed is increased by 1.5m
  • Next attack deals extra 2d4+1 Fire damage
  • Ends upon landing a successful weapon attack
Under Operation
  • Targets can’t move or speak

All negative BG3 status effects

Name Effect
Bane
  • Attack rolls are decreased by 1d4
  • Saving throws are decreased by 1d4
Bleeding
  • Take 2 Slashing damage at the start of each turn
  • Disadvantage on Constitution saving throws
Bloodless
  • Minus 1 to attack rolls
  • Minus 1 to saving throws
  • Minus 1 to some ability checks
Burning
  • Take increased Fire damage while affected
Caustic Brine
  • Take 1d4 Acid damage each turn
Charmed
  • Cannot harm the entity who inflicted the status
  • Charmer has advantage on Charisma checks against the inflicted
Chest Trauma
  • Disadvantage on Con saving throws
  • Take one less action per turn
Crippled
  • Disadvantage on Dex saving throws
  • Movement speed is now zero
Dazed
  • Can’t take reactions
  • Disadvantage on Wisdom saving throws
  • Lose Dex bonus to Armor Class
Dead
  • This one’s self-explanatory
Death Wish
  • Carry a powder keg which could explode at any time
Difficult Terrain
  • Movement speed is halved
  • May become Ensnared
Distressed
  • Cannot make critical hits
  • Disadvantage on Perception checks
Downed
  • Occurs at zero hit points, make a death saving throw each turn
  • On three successes, become stable
  • On three failures, die
Ensnared
  • Take 1d6 Piercing damage at the start of each turn
Enthralled
  • No longer in control on oneself
Enwebbed
  • Cannot move
  • Disadvantage on attack rolls
  • Disadvantage on Dex saving throws
  • Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted
Exhausted
  • There are six levels of exhaustion, each worse than the last
  • A long rest reduces exhaustion by one level
Frightened
  • Disadvantage on ability checks
  • Disadvantage on attack rolls
Frostbite
  • If cold damage is taken while frostbitten, take an additional 1 cold damage each turn
Gaping Wounds
  • Take 2 additional Piercing damage per successful hit
Hamstrung
  • Description unavailable
Heavily Obscured
  • Remain undetected within reason
Infested
  • Description unavailable
Magmatic Disturbance
  • Make lava explode
Newborn
  • Disadvantage on attack rolls
  • Reduced Armor Class
  • Reduced Hit Points
  • Cannot take reactions
Off Balance
  • Disadvantage on Strength rolls
  • Disadvantage on Dex rolls
  • Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted
Pinched
  • Take 1d4 damage at the start of each turn
  • Movement speed is reduced by 3m
Poisoned
  • Disadvantage on attack rolls
  • Disadvantage on ability checks
Prone
  • Disadvantage on Strength saving throws
  • Disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws
Rallied
  • Description unavailable
Sapped
  • Description unavailable
Shattered
  • Take 1d4 Piercing damage when hit with a Deep Delver
Shocked
  • Description unavailable
Silenced
  • Unable to cast spells
Sleeping
  • Description unavailable
Stunned
  • Can’t take actions, reactions, or bonus actions
Surprised
  • Can’t take actions or reactions
Threatened
  • Disadvantage on ranged attacks when close to enemy
Turned
  • Description unavailable
Unconscious
  • Automatically fail Strength and Dex saving throws
  • Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted
Weak Grip
  • Disadvantage on attack rolls
  • Disadvantage on Strength saving throws

Mixed Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects

Name Effect

Buthir’s Wrath

  • Strength is increased by 4
  • Armor Class is reduced by 2

Reckless Warcry

  • Strength is increased by 3
  • Armor Class is reduced by 1

Wet

  • Resistant to Fire damage
  • Vulnerable to Lightning and Cold

BG3 elemental damage and effects

Name

Effect

Acid

  • Reduced Armor Class by 2

Blood

  • Can put out unprotected flames
  • Can be frozen

Cold

  • Description unavailable
Fire
  • Deals 1d4 Fire damage
Mud
  • Difficult terrain, movement speed is halved
Oil
  • Can be set alight
Twisting Vines
  • Difficult terrain, movement speed is halved
Water
  • Can put out unprotected flames
  • Can be electrified
  • Can be frozen

With all of the Baldur’s Gate status effects we know of so far, you should be ready for anything. If you still feel under prepared for the fantasy game, we’ve got guides on how to long and short rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as all the different BG3 companions you’ll meet on your adventure.

Please don't ask Danielle what her favourite PC games or genres are, she'll never give the same answer. Currently, you'll find her playing Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Dead by Daylight - not necessarily all at the same time.

