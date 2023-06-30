What do Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects mean? Status effects inflict either negative or positive effects on the person or creature inflicted, so it’s important to know what they mean – both in order to avoid negative impact on yourself, and to deal the greatest damage to your enemy. We’ve taken a look at every possible status effect in BG3 to help you understand them.
With Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access, and the BG3 release date right around the corner, it’s a great time to get to grips with the ins and outs of the latest Dungeons and Dragons RPG game. Be it the best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and races to build your character from, or all the Baldur’s Gate 3 instruments you can choose if you already have your heart set on a bard, we’ve got you covered. Here, though, we’ll talk you through each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects and what they do.
All positive BG3 status effects
|Name
|Effect
|Aid
|
|Aura of Leadership
|
- Nearby allies deal 1d4 extra Force damage
|Happy
|
- Add 1 to attack rolls
- Add 1 to saving throws
- Add 1 to some ability checks
|Magmatic Regeneration
|
- If starting a turn in lava, regain 10d6 Hit Points
|Owlbear’s Rage
|
- Strength is increased by 2
|Prepared
|
- Deal additional melee damage on your next turn
|Silvanus’ Blessing
|
- Proficiency in Nature
- Proficiency in Animal Handling
|Soul Branding
|
- Movement speed is increased by 1.5m
- Next attack deals extra 2d4+1 Fire damage
- Ends upon landing a successful weapon attack
|Under Operation
|
- Targets can’t move or speak
All negative BG3 status effects
|Name
|Effect
|Bane
|
- Attack rolls are decreased by 1d4
- Saving throws are decreased by 1d4
|Bleeding
|
- Take 2 Slashing damage at the start of each turn
- Disadvantage on Constitution saving throws
|Bloodless
|
- Minus 1 to attack rolls
- Minus 1 to saving throws
- Minus 1 to some ability checks
|Burning
|
- Take increased Fire damage while affected
|Caustic Brine
|
- Take 1d4 Acid damage each turn
|Charmed
|
- Cannot harm the entity who inflicted the status
- Charmer has advantage on Charisma checks against the inflicted
|Chest Trauma
|
- Disadvantage on Con saving throws
- Take one less action per turn
|Crippled
|
- Disadvantage on Dex saving throws
- Movement speed is now zero
|Dazed
|
- Can’t take reactions
- Disadvantage on Wisdom saving throws
- Lose Dex bonus to Armor Class
|Dead
|
- This one’s self-explanatory
|Death Wish
|
- Carry a powder keg which could explode at any time
|Difficult Terrain
|
- Movement speed is halved
- May become Ensnared
|Distressed
|
- Cannot make critical hits
- Disadvantage on Perception checks
|Downed
|
- Occurs at zero hit points, make a death saving throw each turn
- On three successes, become stable
- On three failures, die
|Ensnared
|
- Take 1d6 Piercing damage at the start of each turn
|Enthralled
|
- No longer in control on oneself
|Enwebbed
|
- Cannot move
- Disadvantage on attack rolls
- Disadvantage on Dex saving throws
- Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted
|Exhausted
|
- There are six levels of exhaustion, each worse than the last
- A long rest reduces exhaustion by one level
|Frightened
|
- Disadvantage on ability checks
- Disadvantage on attack rolls
|Frostbite
|
- If cold damage is taken while frostbitten, take an additional 1 cold damage each turn
|Gaping Wounds
|
- Take 2 additional Piercing damage per successful hit
|Hamstrung
|
|Heavily Obscured
|
- Remain undetected within reason
|Infested
|
|Magmatic Disturbance
|
|Newborn
|
- Disadvantage on attack rolls
- Reduced Armor Class
- Reduced Hit Points
- Cannot take reactions
|Off Balance
|
- Disadvantage on Strength rolls
- Disadvantage on Dex rolls
- Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted
|Pinched
|
- Take 1d4 damage at the start of each turn
- Movement speed is reduced by 3m
|Poisoned
|
- Disadvantage on attack rolls
- Disadvantage on ability checks
|Prone
|
- Disadvantage on Strength saving throws
- Disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws
|Rallied
|
|Sapped
|
|Shattered
|
- Take 1d4 Piercing damage when hit with a Deep Delver
|Shocked
|
|Silenced
|
|Sleeping
|
|Stunned
|
- Can’t take actions, reactions, or bonus actions
|Surprised
|
- Can’t take actions or reactions
|Threatened
|
- Disadvantage on ranged attacks when close to enemy
|Turned
|
|Unconscious
|
- Automatically fail Strength and Dex saving throws
- Advantage on attack rolls /against/ the inflicted
|Weak Grip
|
- Disadvantage on attack rolls
- Disadvantage on Strength saving throws
Mixed Baldur’s Gate 3 status effects
|Name
|Effect
|
Buthir’s Wrath
|
- Strength is increased by 4
- Armor Class is reduced by 2
|
Reckless Warcry
|
- Strength is increased by 3
- Armor Class is reduced by 1
|
Wet
|
- Resistant to Fire damage
- Vulnerable to Lightning and Cold
BG3 elemental damage and effects
|Name
|
Effect
|
Acid
|
|
Blood
|
- Can put out unprotected flames
- Can be frozen
|
Cold
|
|Fire
|
|Mud
|
- Difficult terrain, movement speed is halved
|Oil
|
|Twisting Vines
|
- Difficult terrain, movement speed is halved
|Water
|
- Can put out unprotected flames
- Can be electrified
- Can be frozen
With all of the Baldur’s Gate status effects we know of so far, you should be ready for anything. If you still feel under prepared for the fantasy game, we’ve got guides on how to long and short rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as all the different BG3 companions you’ll meet on your adventure.