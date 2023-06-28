How to rest in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you rest in Baldur’s Gate 3? Dealing with mind-flayers, running errands for everyone in town, and trudging from one beautiful expanse to the next; it’s tiring work, and eventually, you and your party are going to have to stop and take a breather. Resting in BG3 takes two forms; long and short, with each having its own advantages that will help you take on the world-ending threat with as much vigor as physically possible.

How do you rest in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To rest in Baldur’s Gate 3, click on the campfire icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. From there, you have two options; a long rest, or a short rest. Here is the difference between the two types of recuperation:

Twice a day, you can restore some hit points. Warlocks also restore their spell slots. The short rest is useful if you need a top-up on your health, perhaps before a big battle – or if you’ve just completed an encounter and don’t quite want to set up camp yet. Long rest: Go to camp and end the day to restore hit points and spell slots. You need enough camp supplies to fully rest. If you do not have enough camp supplies, your hit points and spell slots will only be restored up to half their maximum, and you won’t regain any short rests.

