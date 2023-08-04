What is the Baldur’s Gate 3 strange ox? You’ll meet plenty of interesting folk on your way to saving all of humanity; there are bards with a penchant for home surgery, an actual surgeon with a taste for the undead, and then an ox. Just a regular ox. Moo, they’ll say, in the hope that you walk by, non-the-wiser.

Of course, it isn’t just an ox, is it? Your perception checks will fire as you walk past the docile beast, prompting you to investigate further. To talk to the animal, you’ll of course need the ability to… talk to animals. Potion, spell, amulet, whatever works best for you, but you’re really going to want to have a chin wag with this particular being. If you haven’t checked out the RPG just yet, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 review to hear tales of fireside dirty talk and a monstrosity that wants to drink until he bursts.

What does the Baldur’s Gate 3 strange ox do?

The BG3 ox is a creature that you can speak to in Druid’s Grove. They tell you nothing more than how they plan on traveling to the city of Baldur’s Gate. If you attack the strange ox, they produce acid, hinting that they may not be what they initially seem.

Not that we’d condone such actions, but if you do decide to take a violent approach to this docile animal, you’ll notice that you get covered in acid and that the beast has a shapeshifting ring on their person. We’re going to keep searching for the strange ox in Baldur’s Gate, but for now, have a chat, and move on.

If you’re wondering the best way to fight the tadpole menace, we’ve got plenty of the best build guides so you can be the most optimal adventurer you can be. There’s our best rogue build, the best wizard build, and the best barbarian build, if you’re really into splitting skulls.