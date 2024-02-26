Larian’s director of publishing has asked a vocal minority of players to stop with the “threats and toxicity” surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3 mod support, saying the team can only be close to the community if it feels it can safely work close to them at the same time.

Alongside Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 19 Larian revealed that a cross-platform plan for official mod support was on the way for the RPG game, with the team recognizing how the blossoming mod community was a key part of what’s helped keep BG3 alive since it released last year. I love all the great Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, so I can see why Larian wants to help support what players are giving back to the game.

It’s not all been roses, however, as Larian’s director of publishing Michael Douse has penned a passionate plea to the vocal, but small, part of the BG3 community that’s not being respectful.

“We’ll be talking in depth about what our mod support will look like soon. Been working on it since launch. As always, we’ll discuss it in our way with our community. Threats and toxicity against our devs and community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that,” Douse implores.

“This is a game that went from around two million players to way over ten in a very short space of time, so it’s natural the conversation becomes muddier and complex. But in order to maintain the same level of dialogue, we need people to understand that these conversations take time.

“99.9% of our community are the absolute best and it’s because of them – thankfully – that my community team persevere,” Douse adds. “But I suppose it was inevitable that when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire.

“To finish, again, we can only be close if we can work close. If we cannot do that, and we have to draw distance, it’ll really suck for everyone, especially us and definitely you. Please help us to work for the greater good of the millions of people who are involved and chill.”

Both before and after Baldur’s Gate 3 launched out of early access Larian has been vocal about plans, support, and ways it can keep the rapidly growing community in the loop. Naturally, bad apples will want to make their voices heard in that space, and it looks like Larian wants everyone to know that this isn’t good for the overall health of the developer and player relationship.

Douse says that a discussion with the communications team is taking place this week about Larian’s “continued closeness” with the community, adding that “we are working too hard for this to proliferate.”

If you’re looking for more from the Sword Coast, we’ve got some great Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and Baldur’s Gate 3 classes you’ll want to check out.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.