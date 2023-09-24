Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of gorgeous armor sets, and it can be difficult to choose a favorite. Perhaps even tougher is having to come to terms with the fact that your most fashionable set of boots or gloves just don’t offer a good enough bonus to keep wearing them any more. Fortunately, there’s now a solution, in the form of a cosmetic armor mod that allows you to apply the look of any gear piece to another without overwriting its stats.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Ultimate Transmog mod takes its name from ‘transmogrify’ – to transform in a magical manner – a term most commonly known among gaming circles for its use in Blizzard games such as World of Warcraft to refer to applying the appearance of one item to another while retaining the latter’s stats. The mod, from creator ‘Wayden,’ allows you to take your favorite looks in the RPG game and apply them to your current gear, and it’s fully compatible with the most recent Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 does offer one way to adjust your look in-game without affecting your stats – you can toggle on your ‘camp outfit’ and your regular armor still works. However, this only gives you two slots to work with, compared to the full set of armor that you wear normally. With the Ultimate Transmog mod, you can apply the look of any helmet, armor, boots, gloves, or cloak to another, meaning you can use the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and look good doing it.

The process is relatively straightforward, and uses an item called ‘The Appearance Extractor’ to do its dirty work. You simply combine it with the item you want to use the appearance of – this will create an ‘appearance’ item, which can then be combined with the item you want to apply the appearance to. Because it creates a new item, you won’t lose the original item that you extracted the appearance from, meaning you’ll have it again for next time.

If you already have an appearance applied and want to replace it, you’ll need to extract the old one first before applying the new look. Wayden also notes that “The mod is still in development so some appearances could be missing, but most of them should be here.” They also say they’re considering adding support for weapons, shields, amulets, rings, and even camp equipment.

You can find the mod, along with full install instructions including step-by-step image guidance, right here. Unfortunately but understandably, Wayden explains that this won’t work with the popular ‘Basket full of Equipment’ mod that adds extra armor types, because their mod effectively squares the number of armors in the game behind the scenes, meaning the extra armors in the Basket mod would be multiplied to over 400,000 armor types, too many for the game to realistically handle.

