Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best RPG game I’ve ever played, and its constant updates only make it better. Larian Studios steadily releases hotfix patches for Baldur’s Gate 3, from those that address minor bugs to others that bring major gameplay changes. If you’re waiting for the next update, you’ll be happy to hear that it just arrived. The latest patch holds great news for players romancing Minthara alongside a plethora of fixes to make the virtual Dungeons & Dragons experience smoother.

As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, Larian Studios’ DnD-inspired game is downright stellar. You’ll make your character and pick your Baldur’s Gate 3 class, then spend hundreds of hours traversing its expansive world only to crave hundreds more. The developer’s latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes make the already immense game even more spectacular, fixing a variety of annoying bugs and allowing access to previously locked dialogue.

That’s right, Minthara stans. As Larian Studio says, “This hotfix takes care of a bug that blocked access to some of Minthara’s lines of dialogue, including some hot takes from your companions about your decision to date the ruthless Oath of Vengeance Paladin.” If you’ve built your approval rating up high enough with Minthara, your romance now progresses in Act 3. The developer describes how, “This unlocks several new dialogues allowing you to explore and deepen the relationship, and discover more details of Minthara’s backstory.”

From interactive dialogue to non-interactive lines, a lot of new Minthara lore arrives with the hotfix. That’s not all, as Larian Studio says, “Other companions in the party will comment on the relationship and may even find themselves on Minthara’s bad side (there is no good side; we’ve looked really hard for it) should they have their own romantic entanglements with you.” You can view the full notes below for a better idea of all the Minthara changes and other fixes coming.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes – Hotfix update – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes for the fifth hotfix update. If you want to have a look through Larian Studios’ full list, you can do so on Steam for a more detailed understanding of the dialogue changes and other adjustments.