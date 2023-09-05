Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best RPG game I’ve ever played, and its constant updates only make it better. Larian Studios steadily releases hotfix patches for Baldur’s Gate 3, from those that address minor bugs to others that bring major gameplay changes. If you’re waiting for the next update, you’ll be happy to hear that it just arrived. The latest patch holds great news for players romancing Minthara alongside a plethora of fixes to make the virtual Dungeons & Dragons experience smoother.
As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, Larian Studios’ DnD-inspired game is downright stellar. You’ll make your character and pick your Baldur’s Gate 3 class, then spend hundreds of hours traversing its expansive world only to crave hundreds more. The developer’s latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes make the already immense game even more spectacular, fixing a variety of annoying bugs and allowing access to previously locked dialogue.
That’s right, Minthara stans. As Larian Studio says, “This hotfix takes care of a bug that blocked access to some of Minthara’s lines of dialogue, including some hot takes from your companions about your decision to date the ruthless Oath of Vengeance Paladin.” If you’ve built your approval rating up high enough with Minthara, your romance now progresses in Act 3. The developer describes how, “This unlocks several new dialogues allowing you to explore and deepen the relationship, and discover more details of Minthara’s backstory.”
From interactive dialogue to non-interactive lines, a lot of new Minthara lore arrives with the hotfix. That’s not all, as Larian Studio says, “Other companions in the party will comment on the relationship and may even find themselves on Minthara’s bad side (there is no good side; we’ve looked really hard for it) should they have their own romantic entanglements with you.” You can view the full notes below for a better idea of all the Minthara changes and other fixes coming.
Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes – Hotfix update – Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes for the fifth hotfix update. If you want to have a look through Larian Studios’ full list, you can do so on Steam for a more detailed understanding of the dialogue changes and other adjustments.
Highlights
- Fixed a bug that locked players out of many of Minthara’s lines of dialogue.
Crashes and blockers
- Fixed sometimes not being able to talk to NPCs or party members because the game thought you were still in dialogue.
- Fixed a rare crash that would occur when faraway characters got close to the party.
- Fixed a crash that would occur if a guard responding to a crime created a summon (e.g. an elemental), and you fled the combat or were incapacitated without killing the summon.
- PS5
- Fixed an issue causing the game’s audio to stop working on PS5.
- Fixed graphical issues on HDR TVs when the HDR black level calibration was set to 0.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when opening the onscreen keyboard.
Performance
- Fixed a memory leak when creating and destroying many objects.
Multiplayer
- Improved performance when cycling through Character Sheet tabs in split-screen.
- Fixed split screen not working correctly when a client with split-screen already enabled joins a multiplayer game.
- Fixed dismissed avatars not showing up properly in Withers’ Wardrobe if the host is at camp and is already looking inside the wardrobe.
- Fixed characters sometimes disappearing on split-screen when the client reconnects after disconnecting while listening in on a dialogue.
- Clients rejoining a multiplayer game where there’s a dismissed avatar in Withers’ Wardrobe will now be able to pick that avatar up again rather than have to create a new avatar. (This bug would happen when the client left the session and another player selected that client’s avatar in the middle of the dismiss-to-camp dialogue.)
Flow and gameplay
- Trader NPCs will now retain their Approval Rating of avatars and companions even after they’re dismissed to Withers’ Wardrobe.
- Fixed the Emperor not dying and therefore not triggering the Game Overflow if you bring him to 0 HP outside of combat in the Astral Plane.
- Fixed not being able to talk to Minthara at camp if you dismissed her outside of camp.
- Fixed Level Up not working as expected if you level up while the game is saving.
- Fixed Hag’s Bane not having an effect on Auntie Ethel.
UI
- Fixed text being cut off in the title of tutorial pop-ups.
- Fixed button prompts getting cut off on the Multiplayer Settings screen on split-screen.
- Fixed some UIs not updating when saving, causing, for example, Shadowheart’s inventory to appear empty when you recruit her on the beach.
- Fixed the tadpole count in the Radial Menu on the controller.
Controller
- Fixed characters getting stuck when the Analog Stick Selection setting is set to Left Stick and you rotate the stick in circles as far as it can go.
Art
- Added nipple covers to Cazador’s spawn for when the nudity filter is enabled.
Level design
- Moved Withers’ Wardrobe in the crèche camp to avoid clipping with Shadowheart’s tent.
There's always plenty of adventuring to be had, and you can check out some of our other favorite DnD games to set off on a new journey.