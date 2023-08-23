Baldur’s Gate 3 has become something of a phenomenon. It’s a superb RPG game in its own right but its companions have taken on a life outside the game, whole-heartedly embraced by the internet. And, seeing all the love these characters are receiving, several of Baldur Gate 3‘s talented voice actors are getting in on the act.

Karlach, one of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, is not someone you’d expect to see down Build a Bear. At least, you wouldn’t if you’ve just been watching her swing an axe around. But keen-eyed BG3 players have spotted that, at camp, she has a teddy bear named Clive.

Her apparent love of stuffed bears (not you, Halsin) captured fans’ collective imaginations. And, a few days later, Karlach, voiced by Samantha Béart was expressing her heartfelt desire to visit Build a Bear. Now, if only Larian Studios and Build a Bear would put their heads together and embrace the merchandising opportunities…

This is by far my favourite unofficial Baldur’s Gate 3 voice line, though Béart wasn’t the first to step up. Jennifer English, who plays the mind-wiped Shadowheart, started the train rolling and was followed shortly after by Devora Wilde as Lae’zel.

Neil Newbon, who plays acerbic vampire Astarion, also got in on the act, reminding people that if he’s not stabbing you, he’s being nice. Halsin’s voice actor, Dave Jones, has also offered his thoughts.

It’s such a joy to see these characters, and their actors, receive the recognition they deserve. I strongly suspect someone will mod these lines into BG3 or, at the very least, whip up a fan animation or two.

You can even meet the cast if you’re in London this October. All the aforementioned actors, and BG3 cast members, will be appearing at the MCM London Comic Con. That sounds pretty excellent though, as a few people have pointed out, it does seem to overlook the avatar voice-actors.

