Grab one of the best RPG games of all time for free right now

Baldur’s Gate 2 is a free game right now, letting you grab one of the best RPG games of all time at no cost if you’re a subscriber to Amazon’s Prime Gaming service. With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date lined up for August, you’ve got just enough time to learn all about its world and characters, including some that will be prominent in the sequel. With the original Baldur’s Gate 2 Shadows of Amn campaign and its Throne of Bhaal expansion included, you won’t want to miss out on this one.

Baldur’s Gate 2 lets you build a party of up to six characters, drawing from eleven classic Dungeons and Dragons classes – specifically those of Advanced DnD second edition. If you’re already a DnD fan, Baldur’s Gate 2 is the easiest sell in the world; if you aren’t, then it’s probably the best way to experience what the most famous tabletop RPG has to offer in a single-player, digital format, or even together with friends.

Much like the tabletop game, your approach to quests and interactions will mark your party’s reputation in the world, changing how NPCs will react to you. Depending on the alignment and preferences of your cast, you may even be in for some in-fighting if there are conflicts of interest. You can even jump in with other players, each controlling their own party members.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 revealing a star-studded cast including Jason Isaacs and J.K. Simmons, and shaping up to be one of the most exciting upcoming games in 2023, what better time than now to see why Baldur’s Gate 2 is so widely beloved? You’ll get access to the Enhanced Edition, including the full game and its expansion, Throne of Bhaal, along with several additional challenges and arena battles.

There’s even a ‘story mode’ difficulty setting for those of you more invested in uncovering the lore as you explore the iconic fantasy world of the Forgotten Realms. After all, you’ll definitely want to find out just what’s going on with the likes of mysterious ranger Minsc and his, in his own words, “miniature giant space hamster” Boo as the pair are confirmed to be making a return in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 2 Prime Gaming

Baldur’s Gate 2 Enhanced Edition is free to keep on Prime Gaming from Tuesday June 27 to Monday July 31, 2023. You’ll need to download it through the Amazon Games app, but once you redeem it, it’s yours to keep forever – even if you choose to cancel your Prime Gaming subscription in the future.

If you’re as excited as we are for the sequel, you won’t want to miss the free Baldur’s Gate 3 prequel adventure. If you’re just eager to catch up on history’s greatest, we’ve got the best old PC games you can still play today.