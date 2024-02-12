All Banishers Ghosts of New Eden bosses in order

What are the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden bosses? Throughout Red and Antea’s journey across New Eden, you’ll face off against a number of tougher enemies with much bigger health bars than the usual specters and wolves. Some of them are classed as elites rather than full-blown boss fights with unique mechanics, but we’ll be including only named bosses from the main path.

As long as you’re not playing Banishers on the hardest difficulty, these bosses don’t pose too much of a challenge, though they may take a few attempts to memorize their attack patterns along with when to dodge and parry. There are some minor spoilers here since we’ll be detailing all the bosses in the main story, so proceed with caution. If you just want to know how much further you have left in the game, check out our guide on how long Banishers is, or read our best Banishers skills guide for pro tips, otherwise here is every Banishers boss in the order you’ll face them.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden boss list

Here are all of the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden bosses in order:

The Nightmare

Nicholas Doolan

The Beast

Sorrow

Sorrow

Clemency Gibbs

Antipas Gibbs

Iniquitous Court

Aul Saul

Clouded Harvester

The Puppeteer

Hoarding Harvester

Nazuku

The Nightmare

Retribution

The Nightmare

The very first boss fight in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is against The Nightmare in the New Eden Town meetinghouse. Don’t stress this fight because you don’t actually need to beat her, only defeat the first phase, at which point a cutscene triggers. Her only attacks are melee punches, which you can parry, a spear she’ll throw at you from afar but is quite easy to dodge, and a section where she creates low-health apparitions of herself.

Nicholas Doolan

The Nicholas Doolan boss fight comes as you’re hunting for The Beast when you stumble upon ol’ Doolan’s corpse. Deal with the two wolves that enter the fray first, but keep an eye out for Doolan at the back because he can fire ranged spectral attacks and shoot at you with his rifle.

Doolan ultimately isn’t much tougher than some of the standard enemies you’ll fight, and he doesn’t have anything special up his sleeve, but the wolves can be a pain. Once they’re gone, you can use your rifle to shoot back at Dolan, making sure you dodge when he’s about to fire or get up close and personal as he teleports around the small clearing.

The Beast

The Beast is the first proper Banishers boss fight with unique mechanics you need to see through to the end, and it takes place in a frustratingly foggy arena that can make it tough to see. This is the first scourge you’ll fight and the one thing to keep in mind is that it has very obvious weak spots. You only want to attack the glowing parts of its body: the head during the first phase, the front-right leg during the second, and the back-left leg during the third.

I found the best method for this fight was to exclusively use the rifle because The Beast will charge at you if you stick to the middle of the arena. This is easy to dodge, then just spin around and fire a couple of shots while it recovers. If you find yourself in melee range, try to get some distance because specifically hitting the weak spots is too clunky with melee.

Sorrow

When you make it to Siridean’s Island for the first time, Seeker will teach you how to cross into the void during the quest The Swamp Witch. At the end of this void section, you’ll encounter your first Sorrow, a boss that will show up again down the line. The strategy here is simple: destroy the pods surrounding the Sorrow while dealing with the smaller enemies giving you grief, before attacking the Sorrow itself when the pods are all defeated.

It’s quite easy to get overwhelmed here though, so make sure you’re constantly moving. If too many smaller foes are attacking you before you can get rid of one of the pods, don’t be afraid to move on and circle back around to it afterward. Once all the pods are destroyed, the Sorrow itself goes down very quickly.

Sorrow

Shortly after you defeat the first Sorrow, you’ll reach the destroyed bridge to New Eden Town. You must decide whether to go north to Fort Jericho or south to The Harrows. If you choose to go south, the next mandatory boss fight you’ll encounter is another Sorrow, this time in the underground section beneath the Old Mill when you’re looking for the whereabouts of Lammy Haskell.

This fight operates in mostly the same way except the terrain is a little different since this Sorrow is in the real world rather than the void. Some of the other enemies are also a tad tougher, as there are a few tormented foes, but destroying the pods and the main Sorrow enemy will get rid of all the smaller foes so you don’t have to deal with them afterward.

Clemency Gibbs

When you enter the void, find Lammy Haskell, and leave again, you’ll find yourself in an underground cave beneath the old ship on the beach you will have stumbled upon earlier. Explore the cave until you eventually find Clemency’s belongings, at which point, much like Nicholas Doolan earlier, the reanimated corpse of Clemency Gibbs will take you on.

She’s equipped with a long rake that can deal damage from a fair distance, as she’ll often pierce the ground with it and cause some roots to attack you from below. She moves pretty slowly though, so other than dealing with the specters she summons, keep your distance and shoot her in the head to whittle her health down quickly.

She does have a second stage where the tormented specter will leave her body, but this is no different from fighting these at any other time. They have lots of unblockable attacks though, so be ready to dodge at all times.

Antipas Gibbs

See off Clemency Gibbs and a little further into the cave you’ll come up against another of the family, Antipas Gibbs. Where Clemency had a rake, Antipas has two axes and some ooze specters for you to deal with. Once again though, Antipas isn’t a particularly tough foe, as long as you parry and dodge frequently.

Iniquitous Court

Further into the cave, you’ll find a feather in a blob of ooze. Interact with it and the huge oozy shapes of Clemency and Antipas Gibbs, along with Fairefax Haskell, will reveal themselves. These three make up the Iniquitous Court boss fight, which is one of the most unique bosses in the entire game.

First off, you must fight and defeat Red’s shadow, an ooze imitation of Red who has all the same tricks you do. Thanks to the shadow’s affinity for using the rifle, you can whittle it down from range by shooting back and dodging frequently. However, to damage the Iniquitous Court, you must also destroy the ooze blobs moving across the floor, which thankfully go down in one hit. That said, as soon as one appears, be sure to divert your attention to taking it out.

When you reach the second stage of the fight, the rules are the same but this time you’re against Antea’s shadow, who has more health, packs more of a punch, and regularly gets up close and personal. You’ll also find that Antea deals a little more damage to her shadow than Red does, so you’re encouraged to use her for the fight – the Outburst ability is especially useful to take out the ooze blobs.

The final stage of this fight has you taking on both shadows simultaneously. This is more difficult, but the key thing to know is that you only need to defeat one of them – and destroy enough ooze blobs – to win. So my recommendation is to focus solely on Red’s shadow because he is weaker, while steering clear of Antea’s shadow as much as you can.

Aul Saul

After you decide on Fairefax Haskell’s fate, the quest Grief and Rancor will begin where Siridean speaks to Antea via a crow. Head to Siridean’s Island and you’ll have the next boss fight, this time against Aul Saul, that guy who was giving Seeker grief when you encountered her for the second time in the old fort.

Despite his imposing nature, Aul Saul isn’t too tough. He’ll charge at you while dragging his sword along the ground, but you can always parry this, plus his ground pound attacks take a while to wind up, so can dodge them easily. While this fight doesn’t have different phases, he will teleport onto a ledge in the background at least twice and summon a small horde of reanimated corpses. These are simple to deal with, but watch out for the flurries of spectral birds he also fires from afar.

Clouded Harvester

If you took the northern path to Fort Jericho at the broken bridge, the Clouded Harvester will be the first boss fight you encounter in this direction, or the next one up after completing the story with Fairefax Haskell in The Harrows. Either way, this scourge is a very similar fight to Aul Saul, as the pair share a lot of attacks. Deal with this boss in the same way, and roll out of the path of those pesky birds.

The Puppeteer

The next mandatory boss is the final boss of Fort Jericho and comes quite a few hours after the Clouded Harvester. As you finally reach the bottom of the mines and Sebastian Preese has fled, you will find The Puppeteer. This boss is an enormous entity that is essentially the spirit of Deborah Comenius chained up in a massive cavern, and much like Iniquitous Court, is a fight unlike any other in Banishers.

To deal damage to The Puppeteer, you must switch to Antea and identify the weak links in her huge chains. When they glow orange, switch to Red and shoot them with the rifle. A few of these per phase will whittle down her health. However, she will summon regular specters for you to fight during this period, and when you approach her to banish her between each phase, she will grab Antea and capture her.

During this stage, you can only play as Red, and you’ll be surrounded by a thick void. Listen out for the direction Antea’s cries for help are coming from, because other than going one-by-one to each of the silhouettes, this is the best way to quickly identify which one is the real Antea. Do this again at the end of the second stage and you’ll eventually defeat The Puppeteer. Do note that the window of time you have to break the weak links gets gradually shorter, so you need to be very quick switching between Antea and Red.

Hoarding Harvester

During Love Finds A Way, you must find Lammy’s book he left behind in the void. You’ll find the Hoarding Harvester here, but this fight is practically identical to the Clouded Harvester boss fight earlier on. Treat it in the same way and you’ll breeze past it.

Nazuku

Now we’re in the endgame. Nazuku, also known as Calendre, is an enormous pain because it can regenerate health by sapping it from the nearby Sorrow pods. It moves slowly, so you want to direct all your attention to destroying those pods before moving on to Nazuku itself. Whittle down Nazuku’s health enough and it will vanish to the next section of the void, where you must do the same thing again, focusing on the pods before tangling with Nazuku.

Nazuku’s attacks aren’t much different from the two harvesters you’ve fought before, but you also have to contend with plenty of regular specters and incoming ranged attacks from the Sorrow in the distance. Dodging, rather than parrying, is your friend for most of this fight. Eventually, when all the pods are destroyed, you’ll make it to the Sorrow. Destroy this then you’ll be free to take on Nazuku and finally end him for good.

The Nightmare

The very first boss fight in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is also – sort of – the final boss fight, as you return to the meetinghouse to take on The Nightmare yet again. Her abilities are the same, but when you banish her for the first time, you can continue the fight rather than facing an unwinnable battle.

Again, the most infuriating part of this fight are the clones she summons. Despite being weak in comparison, you’ll want to get rid of them as quickly as you can because otherwise you’ll be attacked from all directions. However, if you can identify which Nightmare is the real one, then get her on her knees and banish her, all the clones will disappear.

Retribution

However, even when you defeat The Nightmare, that isn’t the end of her because she returns as Retribution instead. This fight is similar because it’s ultimately still the same boss, but she has a much more aggressive playstyle and a few new tricks up her sleeve. She can fire chains out from along the floor during the first phase, spray ooze wildly in the second phase, and then mounts The Beast from much earlier in the game in her third phase, albeit most of the time it’s invisible.

You don’t have to fight The Beast here, as it functions instead as a mount for Retribution, but it still deals some serious damage. The best tactic I found was to maintain your distance because Retribution will charge through the meetinghouse and pause at the other end, so you have time to land quite a few rifle shots. When she’s getting up close and personal, focus on dodging unless you’re sure you can parry.

Eventually, Retribution will be defeated and you’ll see your Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden ending. Congratulations!

