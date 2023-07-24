BattleBit patch adds fan-favorite game mode, custom servers to follow

A new BattleBit patch brings a whole new game mode to the immensely successful FPS game, as the team behind the blocky Battlefield competitor also outlines what’s next for the shooter in terms of community content, changes, maps, and more. If you’re big on BattleBit and want to know about the future, then we’ve got all you need.

The biggest new addition to BattleBit is undoubtedly the Capture The Flag mode that features 254 players – yes, really. It’s available right now, and the team says it is “experimenting” with how the mode copes with so many players, while it will also be playable in 64v64 and 32v32 matches as well.

The team also adds that they plan “to make additional enhancements to Frontline as we are not completely satisfied with its current state of development,” with a King of the Hill game mode planned for future patches as well.

Multu Islands is also getting a “ground up” rework, with even more new maps and reworks on the way. You can check it out in action below.

You can also expect a lot of content coming to BattleBit in the near future, with the team outlining a whole slate of game modes that will become available when community servers drop, which is the team’s next big focus. The modes include:

Sniper-only servers

Pistol-only servers

More competitive, hardcore servers

More arcade-style, fewer MilSim servers

Flight school servers

Ace Of Spades-style voxel servers

Clan servers

Other servers according to the admin’s preferences

There are also a full set of patch notes, which you can see below. Sadly there are no new BattleBit guns in the update, and there’s one the team says it’ll never bring to the game either.

BattleBit v1.9.3 patch notes

New Game Mode: Capture The Flag!

New Map: MultuIslands

Capture the flag, if flag is carried over to any safe zone, main base etc, it will be auto-teleported back to the flag’s spawn point to prevent someone from keeping flag in safe zone

UI improvements for Capture The Flag

The spectator mode has been further improved

Player lag has been improved during rope climbing

The issue where turrets, helicopters, etc. were incorrectly counted as ‘shots fired’ in stats has been fixed

Spawning on players will not be rewarded until the game starts

Tanks will no longer apply torque when the wheels are not touching the ground

Bullets will only pass through 50% damage when shot through vehicle windows

Salhan – Southern area city buildings were replaced with more durable ones that will block line of sight from A even after destroying it

Salhan and Frugis objectives adjustments based on player feedback to avoid spawn camping

Valley – DOMI 16v16 layout tweaked

Eduardovo – DOMI 16v16 layout tweaked

Namak – roof exploit fixed

incorrect naming of “Support Armor 00 A Big” fixed

If you're really loving the new Battlefield competitor and want to make sure you've got a leg up on the competition, we've got all the BattleBit codes and a rundown of the best BattleBit gadgets for you, to give you the edge.