Battlefield 2042 will go free to play for a week to start Season 3

You'll have the chance to play Battlefield 2042 free on Steam from December 1-5 when the FPS game's Season 3 kicks off with new maps, operator, and battle pass

Battlefield 2042 free to play dates: Soldiers scatter in a desert scene as a military helicopter crashes in a fiery airborne explosion
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield-curious will have a chance to play Battlefield 2042 free next month. The FPS game is gearing up for the launch of Season 3 (probably coming in the last week of November), and Steam players can try it out for free from December 1-5.

It’s coming up on a year since Battlefield 2042’s rocky launch, and a lot has changed in that time. Season 3 will introduce additional changes, including further alterations to the controversial Battlefield 2042 specialist system that shifts back toward the class system familiar from Battlefield games in the past. The new season will also be adding a new map, as well as reworks to both Manifest and Breakaway.

YouTube Thumbnail

Xbox and PlayStation owners will also get free access periods in December, and Battlefield 2042 will also become available to EA Play members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the near future.

EA and DICE say they’ll have more information about Season 3 in an update coming soon. While more weapons are on the way, our guide to the best Battlefield 2042 weapons will help you customise your loadout for maximum impact in the meantime.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.