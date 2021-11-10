Battlefield 2042 release time confirmed

Battlefield 2042 launches either this week or next depending on which version you’re going for, and between early access, EA Play trials, and the full regular launch, it’s a fairly confusing mess. EA has provided the final launch details today, so let’s break it all down as simply as possible.

If you have pre-ordered a Gold or Ultimate version of Battlefield 2042, the game unlocks on PC through Steam, Epic, Origin, and EA’s new beta app on November 12 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT. On consoles, the game unlocks at 12am November 12 in your region – in the US, that means west coast players can get in at 9pm PST on November 11, right as the clock hits midnight on the east coast.

You will also be able to play Battlefield 2042 at that November 12 launch time if you have EA Play or EA Play Pro, the publisher’s two-tiered subscription service. Regular EA Play, which is $4.99 monthly (and included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), will get you access to a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042. EA Play Pro, which is $14.99 monthly and exclusive to PC, will get you access to the full game.

If you just want to purchase the regular version of the game, the standard edition will unlock on PC through Steam, Epic, Origin, and EA’s new beta app on November 19 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT. As with the early release, console versions will unlock on November 19 at 12am in your local region.

Whichever version you’re picking up, pre-loads are now available. According to the recently-updated Battlefield 2042 system requirements, you should expect a roughly 100GB install.

